🔴 US100 bounces ahead of Fed
The market indicates a lack of an increase and the end of the rate hike cycle The Fed will publish macroeconomic projections along with a statement...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
The unemployment rate in Sweden has risen much above market expectations. Weak data put pressure on Riksbank interest rate decision this week (8:30 BST,...
After an unexpected drop in inflation in the UK, the market reacted with a sharp decline in the GBPUSD pair. The British pound weakened as a result of...
Indices in Europe open higher Fed's interest rate decision in the second half of the day Today, the main indices in Europe are opening slightly...
UK CPI data in August: CPI YoY Actual 6.7% (Forecast 7%, Previous 6.8%) Core CPI YoY Actual 6.2% (Forecast 6.8%, Previous 6.9%) In August,...
Wall Street closed lower on the day before the Fed's interest rate decision, with the SP500 and Nasdaq 100 both ending 0.22% lower. Yields...
Inflation data from Canada for August surprised the market. CPI inflation rebounded to 4.0% and core inflation to 3.3% on an annualised basis. Although...
NATGAS (+4%) and European TTF (+8.5%) prices rose on news of an outage at Norway's Troll upstream field (the largest production zone of its kind in...
Prior to FedEx's earnings report The market anticipates that FedEx Corporation (FDX.US) will announce its financial results for the first quarter...
Wall Street loses in early Tuesday trading session Oil companies gain on wave of oil price rallies First satellite launch failure in 2 years wears...
Oil: OPEC maintains expectations of clear demand growth next year, albeit with declining Chinese participation There has been speculation about...
Oil is continuing its rally triggered by OPEC+ actions, especially supply cut extensions from Saudi Arabia and Russia. Both countries announced 2 weeks...
Building permits for August: 1.543 million (expected: 1.44 million; previous: 1.443 million) Housing Starts: 1.283 million (expected: 1.44 million;...
- Canada, CPI inflation for August. Actual: 4% YoY. Expected: 3.8% YoY. Previous: 3.3% YoY MoM data. Actual: 0,4%. Expected: 0,3%. Previous: 0,6%. CPI...
TUI (TUI.DE) gains on wave of sustained consumer demand Jefferies raises recommendation for Volkswagen shares (VOW1.DE) Overall market situation: Tuesday's...
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise today on the wave of further reports of blockchain technology adoption among financial institutions, increasing debt...
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) issued an Economic Outlook report for September 2023 today at 10:00 am BST. Report included...
French fashion holding SMCP (SMCP.FR) has updated its forecast for the third quarter as well as the whole of 2023. It was after this that the dynamic sell-off...
