Market story: iPhone 15 debut - is Apple inflection point ahead? 💥
It's been nearly 16 years since the legendary launch of the first iPhone, which shocked the world in June 2007 and started a buying frenzy for Apple...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
The British Pound is losing against the dollar today after significantly weaker GDP data for the month of July and a decline in industrial production....
US CPI inflation data Indices in Europe open lower Today's macroeconomic calendar essentially has one important event planned - the US CPI...
GDP data: UK GDP Estimate YoY Actual 0.0% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.9%) UK GDP Estimate 3M/3M Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%) UK...
Yesterday's market session ended with declines on Wall Street. The SP500 (US500) closed 0.60% lower at 4460 points, and the Nasdaq 100 (US100) lost...
The second day of the week closes fairly flat on Wall Street. The US500 index closes unchanged, while the technological US100 lost 0.40%. The beginning...
Today, the EIA released a report titled "Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO)" providing the latest forecasts and information on global and U.S....
Oracle (ORCL.US) shares are declining over 12% after the company published its quarterly report. The company posted an earning of $1.19 per share, slightly...
Today, the latest OPEC report was published, which clearly shows an increased deficit and a positive outlook on demand for the next year: OPEC data...
Apple (AAPL.US) shares surged this year but the company has so far not indicated where it sees a place for itself in terms of AI technology development....
Wall Street set to open slightly lower on Tuesday Tomorrow, CPI data will determine the direction for US indices Apple (AAPL.US) will present its...
DE30 tests key support at 15,700 points ZEW data points to weakness in German economy SAP loses on wave of lower Oracle results DE30 at...
Oil Prospects for further growth in US oil production are severely limited. The number of drilling rigs has fallen by 140 this year, down 20% since...
Sudden, dynamic increases in the crypto market are due to a squeeze of short positions and a general change in traders' positioning after another...
How will Apple (AAPL.US) stock respond to the presentation of the new iPhone15 at “Wonderlust”? That is the question that those interested...
Germany, ZEW sentiments index for September. Currently: -11.4 Expected: -15 Previously: -12,3 Current conditions: Currently: -79.4 Expected:...
As the calendar of macro publications is exceptionally poor today, with Germany's economic sentiment index (ZEW) being the only major publication today...
Spanish CPI Final: 2,6% vs 2,6% exp and 2,6% previously Spanish CPI Final m/m: 0,5% vs 0,5% exp and 0,5% previously Spanish HICP Final y/y: 2,4%...
