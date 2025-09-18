USDCNH close to historic highs amid capital outflow from China📈
The US dollar, even though the magnitude of its appreciation is somewhat limited today, is still coming close to breaking its longest weekly streak in...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Wall Street starts Friday session with moderate gains Apple (AAPL.US) remains under pressure from China restrictions; JP Morgan lowers target price...
Jobs report for August from Canada was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The report was expected to show a 20k increase in total employment as well as pick-up...
European exchanges extend weekly losses FED's Barr speech and Canadian labour market data on the calendar DE30 at important support levels The...
Natural gas is in the spotlight today after worker unions in Australia announced that it will begin a long-awaited strike at Chevron Australian LNG plants...
European indices set for higher opening Canadian jobs data for August to be released at 1:30 pm BST Natural gas jumps as workers at Chevron LNG...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower with S&P 500 dropping 0.32%, Nasdaq moving 0.89% lower and Russell 2000 declining 0.99%....
The main theme of the Asian session was strong declines in China's indices, with the Hang Seng losing 1.34% after import and export data. The readings...
A strong claims reading indicated a strong labor market and 'fit in' with higher-than-forecast ISM services yesterday The dollar gained on...
EIA reports came in today, but OIL.WTI didn't react on it as much as NATGAS, where we can see 4% rally fueled by lower than expected US inventories....
Wall Street loses from the open, biggest declines, more than 1% recorded by US100 contracts Strong macro data from the US, another low claims reading Weak...
Chevron trades at 4-month high Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts AI craze disconnected Chevron from broad market indices Chevron trades...
USA, Jobless Claims: Actual: 216k. Expectations 233.5k; Previously 228k Labor costs: Productivity for Q2 (final): 3.5% (expected: 3.4%;...
Wider risk aversion in global markets is supporting the US dollar undex after yesterday's better-than-expected ISM. The Fed's so-called Beige Book...
IMF-FSB Synthesis Paper named "Policies for Crypto-Assets" was published today. The report combines advice and rules from the FSB,...
European indices trade slightly higher DE30 bounces off the 15,650 pts Infineon drops as China plans to widen ban on use of iPhones European...
The revision of the Eurozone's Q2 2023 GDP surprised markets, which had expected a reading of 0.6% growth. Eurozone GDP Y/Y: 0.5% Forecast: 0.6%...
The Japanese yen has been experiencing significant volatility recently, rising concerns among government leaders in Japan. The country's Vice Minister...
