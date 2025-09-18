Visa partners with Solana to revolutionize cross-border payments!
Visa (V.US), a global payments technology company, is expanding its horizons by stepping into the blockchain space with Solana. The partnership aims to...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Visa (V.US), a global payments technology company, is expanding its horizons by stepping into the blockchain space with Solana. The partnership aims to...
Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) surged over 1.5% following the output announcement from Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom announced that it will extend the current...
Christopher J. Waller, a voting member of the Fed's Governing Council, delivered some comments on monetary policy and economy this afternoon. Comments...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
European stock market indices trade mixed DE30 bounces off 23.6% retracement Commerzbank drops after Barclays downgrade European stock market...
Oil An official announcement of extension of additional production cuts by Saudi Arabia and exports by Russia through October is expected this week The...
Apple (AAPL.US) is dedicating a substantial portion of its research and development (R&D) funds to fuel its generative artificial intelligence...
Denmark's largest renewable energy company and installer of offshore wind farms (ORSTED.DK) is losing more than 6.5% today. A few days ago, management...
As Wall Street will start the week today after yesterday's break due to the Labor Day holiday, the attention of investors around the world will be...
PMI indexes in Europe mostly performed weaker than preliminary readings. In countries that reported data for the first time today, the readings were also...
European indices to open lower Weak macro data from China again Investors await services PMI readings from Europe and the U.S. trade balance Weakness...
Asia-Pacific indices fared poorly, following further weaker-than-forecast macro data from China. The Nikkei/Topix and KOSPI indices closed the session...
Today not much happened due to the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. Stock markets in the U.S. and Canada are closed, and only futures are being...
It is strongly expected that the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) will decide to keep interest rates unchanged during tomorrow's meeting, making it...
In today's analysis, we begin by analyzing the US dollar index, which, according to technical analysis, has started to exhibit signals that may attract...
European indices are trading higher.Markets in the US and Canada are closed today Bulls on the DE30 are having trouble permanently overcoming the...
Today, markets in the USA are closed due to the Labor Day. Trading in underlying instruments is not taking place, and stock exchanges remain closed. As...
In recent weeks, we have observed significant declines in oil inventories in the United States. This is due to limited growth in production and relatively...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม