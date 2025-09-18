BREAKING: ISM data came stronger than expected!
ISM Manufacturing index for August: Index: Actual: 47.6; Expected: 47; Previously 46.4 Employment: Actual: 48.5 Expected: 44.2; Previously...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
ISM Manufacturing index for August: Index: Actual: 47.6; Expected: 47; Previously 46.4 Employment: Actual: 48.5 Expected: 44.2; Previously...
Dell Technologies (DELL.US) posted impressive second-quarter results, with shares surging by over 12% in pre-market trading. The IT behemoth outperformed...
Canada GDP came below market expectations, USDCAD ticks higher: GDP (y/y): -0.2% vs 1.2% forecast and 3.1% previously GDP (m/m): -0.2% vs -0.2%...
The US NFP report for August was released at 1:30 pm BST today. This is the final piece of key data from the US labor market ahead of the FOMC meeting...
HSBC issued a recommendation for NZDCAD currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US equity index futures trade higher today while the US dollar index (USDIDX) is trading flat on the day. However, the situation may change in the early...
European indices are trading slightly higher Bulls on the DE30 are trying to break through the 16,000 point resistance before NFP report Eurozone...
USDCAD is one of the currency pairs that may see some more volatility in the early afternoon today. This is because two key reports will be released at...
A number of manufacturing PMI indices for August from European countries was released this morning. However, the majority of those were revisions to flash...
European indices set for flat opening NFP report for August in the spotlight Survey data from Europe and the United States European index futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.48% lower and Nasdaq gained 0.11%. Small-cap...
Indexes in China scored declines today, with a fairly weak Asian session in Japan and Korea. Hong Kong retail sales came in at 16.5% versus 18% forecast...
Shares of software company Salesforce (CRM.US) gained nearly 6% after opening the U.S. session supported by Q2 results, but have since managed to give...
Wall Street opens session fairly flat, US100 records 0.4% gain Mixed macro data readings from the US Arista Networks (ANET.US) is up 2% after Citi...
US natural gas inventories (EIA) came in 32 bcf vs 29 bcf exp. and 18 bcf previously NATGAS on M1 rebounds to 2,78 USD despite 'bearish' EIA...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for AUDCAD currency pair. RBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
WTI (OIL.WTI) is trading higher even in spite of today's strengthening of the US dollar. Key factor pushing crude prices higher are concerns over the...
Visa reached 2-year highs yesterday WSJ hints at looming increase in interchange fees Impact of fee hike may be negligent Stock mimics performance...
US Core PCE Price index y/y: 4,2% exp. 4,2% vs 4,1% previously US PCE Price index: 3,3% exp. 3,3% vs 3% previously US PCE Price index m/m:...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม