EURTRY above 29 level 📈 Turkish lira returns to declines
Despite the radical move by the CBRT, which that week raised rates from 17.5 to 25 percent (versus 20 percent expectations by Reuters analysts), the Turkish...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
Despite the radical move by the CBRT, which that week raised rates from 17.5 to 25 percent (versus 20 percent expectations by Reuters analysts), the Turkish...
German CPI data for August was released at 1:00 pm BST time: CPI annual change: actual 6.1% y/y; expected 6.0% y/y, previously 6.2% y/y HICP annual...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 pulls back from 16,000 pts area German CPI for August and US ADP are key events of the day European...
US dollar is trading under pressure today, although it should be said that scale of the move is rather small compared to yesterday's strong pullback....
Bitcoin gained even more than 7.0% in yesterday's session Why is Grayscale's win over the SEC so important? Technically, BTC rebounded from...
CPI and HICP inflation report for Augustwas released at 8:00 am BTS time: CPI: Actual 2,6% YoY; Expected 2,6% YoY; Previosuly 2,3% YoY HICP:...
Futures indexes indicate a mixed opening in European markets Several CPI publications from Europe today, including from Germany Today's macro...
Bad news is still good news, which means that markets still anticipate a soft landing scenario. After yesterday's worse Job Opening data report...
Wall Street indices gained following flat opening and now trade higher on the day. S&P 500 gains 1.1%, Dow Jones trades 0.6% higher, Nasdaq rallies...
Stock market indices are trading higher today with gains accelerating during the US cash trading session. This a result of a release of weak data from...
US data released today turned out to be a disappointment - JOLTS figures are below 9 million, and Conference Board consumer sentiment for August has dropped...
Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies jumped on news that US Federal Appeals Court ruled that US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) was wrong...
Conference Board consumer confidence index for August was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Data was expected to show a drop of the headline index to 116.1...
Wall Street indices open little changed Potential head and shoulders pattern on US2000 Best Buy reports solid fiscal-Q2 earnings Wall Street...
Case-Shiller National NSA: 0.0% YoY in June, compared to the -0.4% in the previous month. Case Shiller 10-City Composite: -0.5%...
Oil Crude oil reserves have been declining since the beginning of March and they are now at around to 434 million barrels in the United States Comparative...
The rally in Chinese indices has been one of the leading themes in the markets in recent days. Although it is largely based on expectations and hope (actual...
Slightly better sentiments before start of European session Chinese indices continue rebound The main macro readings are JOLTS and the CB consumer...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม