Hawkish Powell! US100 Drops ⚡
Today at 3:05 pm BST time, the Chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, delivered a speech at the symposium in Jackson Hole. Shortly after the start of his...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
Today at 3:05 pm BST time, the Chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, delivered a speech at the symposium in Jackson Hole. Shortly after the start of his...
Jerome Powell Delivers a Speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium at 3:05 BST. Key insights from the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell: In the...
According to Reuters sources, Chinese authorities plan to cut the tax on stock trading by as much as 50%, a move that would support the local market and...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) released its earnings report for fiscal-Q2 2024 (May - July 2023) this Wednesday after the close of the Wall Street session. Results turned...
German Ifo Institute released a new set of its indices today at 9:00 am BST. The headline business climate index dropped from 87.3 to 85.7 in August -...
Speech from Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is a key event of the day, and a week as well. Fed Chair is scheduled to begin his speech...
European indices set for slightly lower opening Fed Powell and ECB Lagarde to deliver speeches today European stock market indices...
In spite of a higher opening, US indices finished yesterday's trading over 1% lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.35%, Dow Jones moved 1.08% lower and...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher but has later on gave back gains and now all major US benchmarks are trading in negative...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for GBPCAD currency pair. TD Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Collins of the Fed indicates that further increases by the Fed are possible, but the bank must be prudent in its decisions. In her view, the Fed is close...
Nvidia reported a stellar earnings report for fiscal-Q2 2024 yesterday. EPS turned out to be around 25% higher than expected while sales beat expectations...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official, weekly report on change in natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected...
Patrick Harker, FOMC member and president of Philadelphia Fed, delivered some comments on monetary policy this afternoon in an interview with CNBC. His...
Wall Street indices open higher Nasdaq gives back some gains amid Nvidia profit-taking Guess rallies over 20% after fiscal-Q2 2024...
Inflation in Japan accelerated from 3% in June to a record 3.3% in July - yet the Bank of Japan continues to maintain a dovish monetary policy. Although...
The CurveDao cryptocurrency is one of the most systemically important for decentralized finance (De-Fi). The founder of the entire Curve ecosystem, Michael...
Oil Concerns related to economic growth in China are causing a retreat in crude oil prices. China is said to account for over 50% of demand growth...
US durable goods orders data for July was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed - headline sales slumped more than expected while...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม