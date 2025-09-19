Sharp sell-off for Bitcoin! ⚡
The sentiment of the cryptocurrency market has been quite weak for quite some time, and volatility remained at its lowest levels in 7 years. As expected,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
The sentiment of the cryptocurrency market has been quite weak for quite some time, and volatility remained at its lowest levels in 7 years. As expected,...
Contracts in Europe point to slightly higher opening of cash session on Thursday UK retail sales surprised with a much larger decline than forecasts Poor...
Risk aversion is weighing on global indexes, and global bond yields climbed to 15-year highs today (with modest declines in Australia). According...
The strengthening of the dollar and the rise in bond yields are supporting general risk aversion today, as seen in decline in risky assets - bears...
During today's session we can observe solid declines in the gold market, which has to do with the strengthening of the US dollar - supported by strong...
Shares of Norwegian technology company Opera (OPRA.US) are already losing nearly 50% from their July peaks, when the euphoria around AI development was...
Wall Street opens the session without a clear direction - US500 contracts loses 0,1% Claims lower than forecast, Philadelphia Fed up sharply WalMart...
The largest of the cryptocurrencies is recording a weak session today, the price of Bitcoin fell below $29,000 and this time the bulls were unable to pull...
Shares of Dutch digital payments company Adyen NV (ADYEN.NL) are losing mightily today as its H1 2023 earnings report fell short of market expectations....
The results of the largest retail chain in the US, WalMart (WMT.US), confirmed the overall strength of the US consumer and the good health of the company's...
- USA, Jobless Claims: Actual: 239k. Expectations 240k; Previously 248k - USA, Philadelphia FED regional index for August: Actual:...
European exchanges make slight gains before Wall Street opens Adyen (ADYEN.NL) records the biggest daily fall in the company's history Thursday's...
Recently, markets have seen deflation risks in China - the forecast of a CPI rebound in August has somewhat alleviated these concerns PBoC pledged...
The Fed's minutes have been interpreted as another hint towards a rate hike, although there seems to be significant disagreement among bankers. Nonetheless,...
Norway, central bank decision on interest rates: Actual: 4.00% Expectations: 4.00%; Previously 3.75% - an increase of +25 basis points Central...
Negative sentiment in the broader market is not helping BTC's performance Bitcoin is retesting the crucial support line Despite positive...
Contracts in Europe indicate a lower opening of the cash session on Thursday Today's data includes US unemployment benefits and trade balance...
Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets traded in a weaker mood today, following the momentum of yesterday's US session. Japan's Nikkei 225 is up by...
Eurozone GDP flash report y/y came in 0,6% vs : 0,6% exp and 1% previously and 0,3% q/q - in line with expectations. Eurozone...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม