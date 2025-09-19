US100 trims losses after Fed minutes ⚡
The tone of today's Fed 'minutes' remains mixed, however, in the first reaction it supported profit taking on the dollar and the EURUSD...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
Fed Minutes reading (7 PM BST) Federal Reserve officials said a gradual slowdown in US economic activity appeared to be happening. Fed still see...
EURUSD ended after 6 hours rather lower in the latest minutes releases, although on average EURUSD gained, but this is the result of reactions from October,...
Today we will learn the transcripts of the US central bankers' discussions from the July meeting, which saw a 25bp interest rate hike to 5.5%. The...
Decrease in oil inventories by 7 million! A drop of 2 million brk was expected with a previous increase of 5.85 million Gasoline stocks fall by only...
Wall Street gains slightly at the start of Wednesday's session New home sales and U.S. industrial production surprised on the upside Retailer...
In July, industrial production in the US rebounded with a 1.0% increase after experiencing declines in the previous two months. Manufacturing output...
Sentiment around Asian indices has been weakening. CHNComp and HKComp contracts were heavily discounted today due to weaker Chinese economy. China's...
European exchanges make slight gains before Wall Street open Investors' attention turns to FOMC Minutes Marks & Spencer (MKS.UK)...
U.S. home construction starts rise to 1.452 million vs. exp. 1.45 million and the previous level of 1.398 million This is obviously positive...
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares have been on a dismal streak since 2021 and yesterday dived below the psychological $60 level. Despite fairly good Q2 results,...
Eurozone GDP flash report (y/y) (Actual: 0,6%. Forecast: 0.6%. Previous: 1.0%) q/q reading (Actual: 0,3%. Forecast: 0.3%. Previously:...
WHEAT quotations are gaining during today's session due to an attack by the Russian side on one of the Danube River ports. The head of the military...
European markets lose at the start of the session FOMC minutes - the macro event of the day EU50 loses nearly 0.17% before...
UK CPI (Y/Y) Jul: 6.8% (exp 6.7%; prev 7.9%) CPI Core (Y/Y) Jul: 6.9% (exp 6.8%; prev 6.9%) CPI (M/M) Jul: -0.4% (exp -0.5%; prev 0.1%) CPI Core...
Tuesday's session on Wall Street saw declines in US indices. The Nasdaq lost 1.14% and the S&P500 fell 1.16%, closing the session below its...
Wall Street starts Tuesday session with declines Banks lose after Fitch warning Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares on wave of raised recommendations...
Canadian CPI inflation for July (Actual: 3,3% y/y. Forecast: 3% y/y. Previously: 2.8% y/y). Inflation m/m (Actual: 0,6% m/m. Forecast:...
US retail sales for July (Actual : 0,7% m/m. Forecast: 0.4% m/m. Previously: 0.2% m/m) Sales excluding cars and fuels (Actual : 1% m/m. Forecast:...
