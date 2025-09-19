DE30: Weak macro data from China spoils the mood in Europe!
Macro data from China spoils the mood on stock exchanges Fashion companies under pressure from low retail sales in China Tuesday's...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
Today's trading session is full of important macro data releases. At the beginning of the day, elevated volatility was triggered primarily by weaker-than-expected...
As reported by CNBC, ratings agency Fitch is considering downgrading dozens of US banks, including JP Morgan (JPM.US). As a reminder, Fitch Ratings downgraded...
ZEW institute index for August (expectations) (Current: -12.3. Forecast: -14.5. Previously: -14.7) Current conditions: -71.3 versus expectations of...
UK wage growth accelerated at the fastest pace on record, underlining BoE concerns that the wage-price spiral driving inflation across the economy has...
Tuesday's session brings a mixed opening to the European cash sessio GBP gains after strong UK wage growth reading Japanese GDP...
Monday's session on Wall Street brought gains in US indices. The Nasdaq gained 1.05% and the S&P500 was up 0.57%. One of the main drivers...
The UK unemployment rate came in at 4.2% against an expected 4% and an earlier reading of 4%. In terms of sheer numbers, the registered unemployed added...
During today's session, we could see mixed sentiment in the European stock market. Germany's DAX gained 0.46%, while London's FTSE100 lost...
Bitcoin is trying to break the sideways trend and, on the wave of a temporarily retreating dollar, 'welcomes the week' with an attempt to attack...
The EUR/USD has been losing strength over the past few weeks, at a time when stock market indices have also begun to recede. However, there are indications...
Wall Street stopped bears at the beginning of the session, US100 agains above 15,100 pts Nvidia (NVDA.US) recovers some losses - market...
The beginning of the week brings a clear strengthening of the dollar. EURUSD is reporting well below 1.10 and now even the Japanese yen is losing against...
More than 450 companies have already released financial results from the S&P 500 index, with the season coming in slightly better than expected (7%...
European markets without a common direction The Dutch investment company Exor NV , controlled by the Italian Agnelli family, has acquired...
The Bloomberg Commodity Price Index ETF (ICOM.UK) is up today and trying to make up for last week's losses, even despite today's strong pullback...
The theme of the day for today's session is China, where economic uncertainty is being fuelled by the debt problems of China's leading private...
The morning does not start well for risky assets. The U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen definitely reign supreme in the market. Stocks and commodities,...
