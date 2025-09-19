Economic calendar: A quiet start to an interesting week!
This morning's topic is China, in particular the uncertainty surrounding developer Country Garden and the decline in new loans in July. Chinese...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
Friday's session on Wall Street saw relative declines in US indexes. The Nasdaq lost 0.56% and the S&P500 fell 0.11%. Asia-Pacific...
The dollar strengthened after PPI inflation data from the US. The data came in slightly above forecasts, the headline reading came in at 0.8% y/y...
The last trading session of the week brings a deterioration in market sentiment, which also does not escape the quotations of NATGAS, which today drops...
The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing on Friday that it will seek comment on ARK Investment Management's proposal to list a spot...
University of Michigan data for August. Consumer sentiment index. Actual: 71,2. Expected: 71.0. Previous: 71.6 Current conditions subindex....
Wall Street starts this week's final session with declines US PPI inflation reading comes in above expectations Semler...
US, PPI inflation for July: Headline Annual. Actual: 0.8% YoY. Expected: 0.7% YoY. Previous: 0.1% YoY Core Annual. Actual: 2.4% YoY. Expected:...
DE30 loses slightly at the end of the week CPI reading from the US failed to improve market sentiment Results from Bechtle...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US CPI inflation for July turned out to be softer than expected but it did not lead to any major USD weakening. FOMC minutes will be released next week...
AUDNZD is one of the major FX crosses that is making the biggest moves today. This is because AUD is one of the best performing G10 currencies today while...
European indices set to open lower GBP surges after solid Q2 GDP data US PPI and University of Michigan index on the agenda European...
UK GDP report for Q2 2023 as well as production data for June were released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report turned out to be a positive surprise with...
US indices finished yesterday's trading little changed as post-CPI euphoria failed to last. S&P 500 gained 0.03%, Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher...
Major stock indexes from Europe ended the session higher. The DAX gained 0.91%, the FTSE100 added 0.42% and the CAC40 closed at +1.52%. The DAX failed...
US gas change (bcf) according to EIA came in above expectations which pressurized NATGAS futures contracts today. Current: 29B Expected: 23B Previous:...
Wall Street indexes are reducing much of the gains from the beginning of the session when investors took a positive view of US inflation data, which supported...
The San Francisco Fed chief, Mary DAly commented on monetary policy and the economy today after readings of lower-than-forecast inflation and slightly...
