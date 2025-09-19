Disney at 2014 levels - will earnings improve sentiments?
Today after the US session, Disney (DIS.US), the largest US entertainment company, will report financial results. Investors expect a decline in net income...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
TUI (TUI.DE) and Continental (CON.DE) quarterly results. Italian government imposes limits on application of 40% windfall profits tax; banks...
The Wendy's Company, on August 9, 2023, announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ending July 2, 2023. The company showcased significant...
Oil dropped hard following a release of disappointing trade data from China yesterday, which showed weakness in both foreign and domestic demand. Data...
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8593 Take...
Global markets have calmed after yesterday's turmoil that was triggered by a combination of a few factors - Moody's rating agency downgrading a...
European indices set for higher opening Chinese CPI drops into negative territory Earnings reports from Walt Disney and Plug Power European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.45% lower while Nasdaq and...
Global financial markets were in risk-off moods today amid disappointing Chinese trade data, Italian windfall tax and Moody's downgrade of US...
Oil has been trading as much as 3% lower earlier today. Crude prices were under pressure after disappointing trade data from China showed bigger-than-expected...
Deterioration in sentiment on the markets is clearly visible today. Risk-off moods can be seen all across the globe. There is no clear reason behind the...
Investors were offered comments from 2 Fed members this afternoon - Philadelphia Fed chief Harker and Richmond Fed chief Barkin. Harker has been rather...
Wall Street follows into footsteps of European peers and opens lower Russell 2000 leads declines on Wall Street Eli Lilly surges...
Shares of California-based manufacturer of plant-based meat substitutes Beyond Meat (BYND.US) are losing more than 15% after results - the company failed...
DE30 loses more than 1.5% and tests the barrier at 15,800 points Company results: Fraport (FRA.DE), Bayer (BAYN.DE) NovoNordisk...
Oil Oil is pulling back after data from China showed weakness of the economy. Price decline exceeds 2.5%, and WTI is testing the $80 per barrel...
Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) trade little changed in premarket today after the company reported Q2 2023 results yesterday after the close...
Shares of Danish company NovoNordisk (NOVOB.DK) are gaining nearly 11% and climbing to historic highs. The reason is the results of a study of the obesity-fighting...
