Lucid shares gain after confirming full-year production forecasts💡
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
Yesterday after the close of trading, Lucid (LCID.US) reported its quarterly results, which failed to beat analysts' expectations. Despite an initial...
Today, ECB consumer survey results for June were published at 9:00 BST time. Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months decreased to 3.4%...
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) clarified that its recent yield curve adjustment, announced on July 28th, was intended to sustain the current loose monetary policy...
Italy has approved a 40% tax on banks' additional profits for the year 2023, aimed at supporting individuals with first mortgages and reducing taxes...
Markets in Europe open slightly lower Export and import to China dropped significantly Speeches by FED members in the first half of the day The...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday - Nikkei and Nifty 50 gained while Kospi, S&P/ASX 200 and indices from China traded lower. The...
The first stock market session of this week on the European markets turned out to be relatively mixed. The German DAX lost 0.01%, and the Euro Stoxx...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) reported a solid financial performance in the second quarter earnings, with its stock heading towards a record high. The firm...
BoE's Huw Pill commented on the latest macro data and how the narrative around the rate decision is currently shaping up. Banker's highlights...
During today's session, the quotations of contracts based on American NATGAS are gaining nearly 5% in response to incoming weather forecasts in the...
EUR/USD, has been under pressure over the past few weeks. While on one hand, declines in equities have strengthened the US dollar, on the other hand,...
The cryptocurrency market sentiment has not changed significantly over the past week and remains weak. Particularly worrisome is the weakness...
Wall Street opens slightly higher at the beginning of the week Williams indicates interest rates cuts in the next year Stocks are trending upwards...
Indices in Europe make slight gains at the start of the wee German industrial production data surprises sharply lower Sentix data...
Gold is once again trading near its lowest levels in a month, but bulls are seeking hope in the recent rebound that occurred on Friday and was preceded...
Majority of the largest US companies have already reported their financial results for the second quarter of the year. However, this does not mean that...
In terms of market-moving news, this past weekend has been very calm with neither politicians, nor central bankers delivering any significant comments....
European indices set to open lower German industrial production drops 1.5% MoM in June (exp. -0.4% MoM) Earnings from Palantir, Lucid...
German industrial production data for June was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a 0.4% MoM drop in German industrial output,...
