German industrial production data for June was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a 0.4% MoM drop in German industrial output,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first session of a new week - Nikkei and Nifty 50 gained while Kospi, S&P/ASX 200 and indices...
The macro event of the day was the NFP reading from the USA. The data for July showed a lower-than-expected market increase in non-farm employment...
Economic calendar for the next week is less busy than this week but still includes some reports that can be considered top-tier. US CPI report for July...
Fortinet's (FTNT.US) shares declined by 22.50% in today's market session after the company published its financial results for the second...
FED banker, Austan Goolsbee, commented on today's NFP data and the current macro situation in the context of FED's monetary policy: the FED...
Amazon (AMZN.US) Amazon's shares are surging by 10.40% after the e-commerce and cloud computing behemoth beat Q2 expectations and raised its outlook....
Wall Street opens higher after NFP report Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187000 in July Amazon gains 9% at the market open Investors reacted...
Canadian Unempoyment rate: 5,5% vs 5,5% exp. and 5,4% previously Canadian Empoyment change: -6,4 kv vs 25k expected and 59,9k previously US macro...
US, NFP report for July. Non-farm payrolls: 187k vs 200k expected (209k previously) Unemployment rate: 3.5% vs 3.6% expected (3.6% previously) Wage...
Indices in Europe are losing, but the sheer scale of the sell-off is minima General sentiment has improved somewhat after a series of sell-offs...
The first of four key macro reports for Fed's September decision - NFP report for July - will be released today at 1:30 pm BST. The US jobs market...
USDCAD is one of the pairs to watch in the early afternoon as the first Friday of a new month has come and therefore it is time for release of jobs data...
Wall Street was anticipating today's reports from Amazon (AMZN.US) and Apple (AAPL.US) - the two companies have a combined total of about $4.5 trillion...
European indices set to open higher Jobs data from US and Canada Amazon jumps 8% after earnings, Apple drops 2% European index futures point...
German industrial orders data for June was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a 2.0% MoM drop in orders, following a very...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq moved 0.10% lower and Dow Jones declined...
US indices launched today's trading lower, deepening recent declines. However, situation changed later during the session and now major Wall...
Equity markets have caught a bid in the afternoon and made some decent gains over the past 2 hours. US indices recovered after a lower opening and now...
