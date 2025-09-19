Economic calendar: busy day ahead, ISM, Jobless Claims and Apple Earnings 🔎
Futures Indices point to a higher lower opening of the session in European markets ISM and US labor market data Bank of England's decision on...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower - S&P 500 dropped 1.40%, Nasdaq declined 2.20% and Russell 2000 closed over 1.40%...
Fitch's decision to downgrade the US rating from AAA to AA+ proved to be the catalyst for profit-taking in global financial markets; Wall...
The Binance exchange has once again come under fire for comments from US regulators. This time, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has indicated...
Wheat (WHEAT) futures are trading with a massive drop. This is likely to be fuelled by an update of milder weather in the US and a strong US dollar, which...
Although the crude oil inventory reading today indicated the largest ever drop in stocks, Brent and WTI contracts are extending the downward trend. Risk...
Oil inventories. Actual: -17,04 mb Expected: -0.9 mb (API: -15.4 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual: 1,48 mb Expected: -1.4...
Fitch Agency surprised everyone at the beginning of August by deciding to lower the US's credit rating from the highest possible AAA, down to AA+....
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) Q2 results managed to beat Wall Street's forecast but it wasn't enough to make them a more willing buy today. The...
Wall Street opens lower, US100 loses 1.37%, dollar index gains 0.3% Fitch's US downgrade and better ADP data lifts the stock lower Results...
Yesterday's decision by Fitch to downgrade the US rating to AA+ has so far not caused a very powerful reaction in the markets although the prevailing...
ADP jobs report for July was released at 1:15 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a 190k jobs increase - a significant deterioration from almost...
Investor attention turns to ADP report Earnings from Hugo Boss (BOSS.DE) and BAE Systems (BA.UK) Wednesday's session...
Fitch downgrading US credit rating from AAA to AA+ is the main story of the day. However, investors should not forget about more 'regular' events...
Fitch downgrading US credit rating from AAA to AA+ is the big news in the markets today. However, the market's reaction has been fairly muted given...
European indices set to open lower Fitch downgrades US credit rating ADP jobs report to give hints ahead of Friday's NFP Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.27%, Nasdaq declined 0.43% and Russell 2000 closed over 0.5% lower....
Big news hit the markets yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session. Fitch Ratings announced a downgrade to US credit rating - from AAA to AA+....
The stock market rally that was approaching an all-time high lost momentum due to mixed corporate earnings and economic data Data indicated...
