CurveDAO at 'margin call' risk. Will crypto recover after hackers attack?
The CurveDAO cryptocurrency is known as one of the systemically important blockchains for the decentralized finance (De-Fi) sector. Both it and several...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
Wall Street opens lower after weaker ISM report Quarterly earnings from Caterpillar, Pfizer and Uber Technologies Major US indices accelerate...
Before the results of the second quarter of Amazon (AMZN.US) are known, let's see the keys to its growth based on its business units. AWS (Amazon Web...
ISM Manufacturing index for July: Index: Actual: 46.4; Expected: 46.8; Previously 46 Employment: Actual: 44.4; Expected: 48; Previously 48.1 Prices...
Cryptocurrencies are extending declines, with Bitcoin settling below $29,000. The downward pressure was fueled by the hacking of Curve Finance, a trading...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) is positioned as a rival to both Intel (INTC.PL) processors and potentially one of the beneficiaries of higher demand for...
DE30 drops during Tuesday's session PMI data for industry does not inspire optimism BMW (BMW.DE) cuts FCF forecasts for...
General Results: Caterpillar posted impressive second-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street's expectations with significant contributions from the...
Oil Crude oil is trading at the highest levels since April, which is related to the adjustment to the previously weak dollar and the fundamental...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) rallied at a double-digit pace in the after-hours trading yesterday following the release of the Q2 2023 earnings report. US...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised markets with a dovish policy decision today. RBA left rates unchanged, with the main cash rate staying at...
Economic calendar for the European morning trade today was dominated by releases of manufacturing PMIs from the Old Continent. However, a number of those...
European indices set for flat opening PMI revisions from Europe, US manufacturing ISM Earnings from Caterpillar, AMD and Virgin Galactic,...
AUDUSD is trading 0.7% lower, slightly more than an hour after RBA policy announcement. Reserve Bank of Australia has decided to hold rates unchanged for...
US indices finished the final trading session of July higher. S&P 500 gained 0.15%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher and Nasdaq added 0.21%. Small-cap...
Wall Street indices are trading slightly higher on the day. Dow Jones and Nasdaq gain around 0.1% each, Russell 2000 jumps 0.8% and S&P 500 trades...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) will release second quarter earnings today after the close of the Wall Street session. Company is designing and selling the most...
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 5:30 am BST. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect...
Economic calendar for today's afternoon was very light and included only readings of 2 US regional indices for July - Chicago PMI and Dallas Fed manufacturing...
