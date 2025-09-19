Will the Moving Average Support the Euro Against the Dollar?
The EUR/USD pair has become particularly volatile over the past few sessions. After the euro reached new highs this year against the US dollar, nearing...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street opens higher US2000 tests 2,000 pts area Sofi Technology shares jump after full-year outlook boost Wall Street...
DE30 in the region of historic highs German retail sales below expectations Heineken (HEIA.NL) loses 6.5% after quarterly results...
Wall Street Q3 earnings season is in a full swing. Investors got earnings reports from some top US tech companies last week but there is more in store...
Cryptocurrency market sentiment is still mixed after the weekend as investors are unsure whether Bitcoin's recent weakness will last much longer. Historically,...
11:00 AM, EU - GDP for Q2, seasonally adjusted: Currently: 0.3% Q/Q. Expectations: 0.2% Q/Q; Previous: -0.1% Q/Q Currently: 0.6% Y/Y. Expectations:...
The semiconductor war continues, with the US and China outdoing each other in introducing export restrictions aimed primarily at the two countries'...
The S&P 500 (US500) recently reached a critical resistance level at 4631, raising questions about the market's next moves. Last week, the Federal...
Index futures in Europe indicate a flat opening session Chinese PMI performed slightly better than expected Publication of inflation data in Europe...
US indices finished Friday's trading session higher - S&P 500 rised 0.95%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% higher and Nasdaq increased 1.85%. Small-cap...
Today, the main indices on Wall Street are gaining on a wave of optimism following a lower PCE inflation reading and the continuation of good quarterly...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US) shares are up 2.3% after company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed analysts' expectations,...
Intel's (INTC.US) shares rose over 7% following a strong quarterly report, indicating a potential reversal in the company's fortune after struggling...
Wall Street opens higher Intel, Chevron and Exxon Mobil quarterly results Lower PCE data fuels market optimism Wall Street's main indexes...
DE30 in areas of historic highs Mixed GDP data from Germany Market sentiment is bolstered by lower core PCE reading from the US This...
US, data pack for June: PCE price index y/y: 3.0% vs 3.0% exp. and 3.8% previously PCE price index m/m: 0.2% vs 0.2% exp and 0.1% previously Core...
German CPI inflation report for July was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Market consensus pointed to a drop from 6.4% to 6.2% YoY and state-level readings...
