US Open: Wall Street is trying to rebound. TSMC mixed Q2 report doesn't weigh on semiconductors
Wall Street is opening slightly higher. US100, US500 and US30 are trading up between 0.1% and 0.3% American Express (AXP.US) results disappointed...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
American Express (AXP.US) shares are trying to cut losses after an opening in which they lost nearly 4%. A fifth consecutive record quarter in terms of...
Approaching session on Wall Street supports sentiment in Europe US index futures point to higher open on Wall Street SAP (SAP.DE)...
USDJPY is trading sharply higher after the announcement that the BoJ sees no need to modify the Yield Curve Control (YCC) program at this time. The information...
CFD contracts on the Nasdaq 100 (US100) reacted with a significant correction after yesterday's initial attempt to break above 16,000. The Nasdaq 100...
UK, Canada, and Poland Retail Sales American Express Quarterly Results Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light in terms of both...
In June 2023, retail sales volumes in the UK saw an increase of 0.7% m/m and -1.0% y/y, following a modest 0.1% rise in May 2023. This rise was fueled...
Asia-Pacific indices traded mostly lower during Friday’s trading session. Japan's Nikkei lost close to 0.52%, Australia's S&P/ASX...
The dollar is currently undergoing a correction, with the U.S. currency significantly strengthening during today's session. The GBPUSD pair has...
Wall Street opens lower as new quarterly reports came in Netflix, Tesla, TSMC, IBM and United Air quarterly results Blackstone became the first...
Markets in Europe in slightly worse mood Technology companies under pressure with sell-offs on Tesla, Netflix and TSMC shares K+S...
US, jobless claims. Actual: 228k. Expected: 240k. Previous: 237k For the week ending July 8, the initial claims for seasonally adjusted benefits...
Yesterday's results of Tesla (TSLA.US) were relatively good. The adjusted EPS came out over 13% above the median of forecasts, and the gross margin,...
We already know the financial results of the largest company in the streaming industry in the world, Netflix. Recently, the movie industry has been going...
13:00 - Turkey, interest rate decision: Actual: 17,5% Expected 18,5%; Previously 15% Turkish Lira drops almost 0,6% against US dollar...
Next Friday (July 28), we await the BoJ's interest rate decision. However, this event does not seem to surprise the market, as earlier this week,...
Quarterly earnings of: Johnson&Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Philip Morris, American Airlines Jobless claims report and CBRT decision...
Asia-Pacific indices traded lower during Thursday's trading session, despite positive news coming out of China. Japan's Nikkei lost close...
