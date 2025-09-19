Daily Summary: Wall Street in Bullish Moods During The Earning Season
Wall Street benefits from the wave of high investor expectations regarding quarterly earnings season for companies. S&P 500 is up 0.25%...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
Apple is making significant inroads in generative AI, having built its own language model (Ajax) and an internal chatbot ⚛ The tech giant is...
Goldman Sachs reported Q2 2023 earnings that fell short of expectations, the only miss among the six largest U.S. banks. Its earnings dropped to $1.07...
Wall Street open higher Goldman Sachs with the weak quarterly results Housing market in the US has shown signs of contraction On...
For the first time since 1960, we are dealing with a double strike in the film industry. Both writers and screenwriters are striking, which largely impacts...
US housing market data for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST, data came in lower than expected for both building permits and housing starts, suggesting...
Today, after the close of trading on Wall Street, we begin the Q2 2023 earnings season among the companies with the largest market capitalisation (the...
Markets in Europe maintain slightly better sentiment DE30 noticeably weaker against other benchmarks Europeans increasingly keen...
10:00 am BST - Eurozone, HICP inflation for June: Headline reading (y/y): Actual: 5,5% y/y. Expected 5.5% y/y; Previously 6.1% y/y Core...
UK inflation dynamics recorded their slowest pace of growth in over a year in June, triggering a sharp depreciation of the pound against other G10 currencies...
The shares of Kering (KER.FR), responsible for brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, are gaining more than 6.5% at the start of the...
Quarterly results for Tesla, Netlix and Goldman Sachs Eurozone HICP inflation data and oil inventory change data Today's macro...
CPI inflation for June (y/y): 7,9% y/y today. 8.2% y/y was expected. Previously: 8.7% y/y. Core CPI inflation for June (y/y): Currently 6,9% y/y. 7.1%...
Asia-Pacific indices traded at mixed levels during Wednesday's trading session, given the lingering uncertainty surrounding the Chinese economy....
1) US retail sales for June rise by just 0.2% m/m (0.5% m/m was expected), while core sales rise by 0.2% m/m (0.3% m/m was expected). 2) Industrial...
Gold is once again on an upward wave, driven by falling bond yields in the US and Europe. Today, we additionally learnt data from the US that shows a weakening...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) shares gain more than 4.5% and break out to new historic highs following the announcement of a plan to introduce additional charges...
As expected to some extent, Threads did not maintain the initial momentum upon its release. And that, oddly enough, is good news for Meta Platforms (META.US)...
Banking sector leads the gains on Wall Street Wall Street shows signs of capital outflow to smaller-cap companies Results from BAC, MS,...
