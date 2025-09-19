Daily summary - Lower inflation may change the Fed view
PPI matched the pace of deceleration of CPI in June. The inflation came out at 0.1% YoY which was significantly lower than 0.4% expected....
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Mary Daly was interviewed on CNBC today and her statement matched the tone of recent speeches from Fed bankers. At the same time, her statement was slightly...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: Actual 49B (Forecast 50B, Previous 72B). Inventories still rise and stay significantly above the 5-year average which may be...
Viasat is an American communication company that provides its services using satellites. The company said that some unexpected event occurred during the...
DE30 getting closer to local highs PPI data from the US confirms inflationary direction after yesterday's CPI reading BASF (BAS.DE)...
Wall Street’s indices continue their rally after PPI decreased close to 0% Delta Airlines and Pepsico kicked off the earnings season with great...
Delta Air Lines shares are gaining 3.55% in the pre-market trading after the company reported its financial results for the Q2 2023, revealing the highest...
US, PPI inflation for June: Headline. Actual: 0.1% YoY. Expected: 0.4% YoY. Previous: 1.1% YoY Core. Actual: 2.4% YoY. Expected: 2.7%...
Minutes from the June ECB meeting did not surprise the market. ECB members agreed that a June hike was needed and expect another hike in July. Moreover,...
What to Expect from Wall Street's Earnings Season? 🔎 During the typically calm holiday period, the equity market is expected to deliver an...
Today's trading session is proving to be relatively good for companies in the luxury watch sector. This is because Omega manufacturer Swatch Group...
The pound breaks above the 1.3000 level after a better UK GDP reading (UK GDP (m/m) May: -0.1% (expected -0.3%; previously 0.2%)). The data may encourage...
SP500 at new highs this year, CFD contracts above 4500 points. Gains on Wall Street driven by lower macro readings. Will earnings season revise...
Producer Price Index (PPI) in the USA ECB Minutes from the June Meeting European indices to open higher in today's cash session European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today - Japanese Nikkei gained 1.25%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.7% higher, Kospi is up 1.0%, indices...
The US CPI rose by 0.2% in June 2023, following a 0.1% increase in May over the past 12 months, the overall index increased by 3.0%, which was mainly...
Zscaler (-8.0%), Palo Alto Networks (-7.0%), and Cloudflare (5.9%) shares dips following Microsoft's (+1.8%) announcement of their new security...
Although market sentiment regarding the reduction of rate hikes in the USA appears premature, there is a sense of euphoria. Just recently, 10-year yields...
Wall Street opens higher after lower than expected CPI in the US US500 futures on this year high above 4500 points Barkin from FED says that inflation...
