BREAKING: NFP failed to confirm 'hot' ADP data; GBPUSD climbs to 15-month highs❗
The US dollar came under heavy downward pressure during this week's final trading session. The weakness of the world's reserve currency is mainly...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Summer has begun and it is usually a more quiet period on the markets. However, Wall Street earnings marathon begins next week and it may keep US indices...
EIA report on US natural gas storage. Actual: +72 bcf. Expected: +65 bcf. Previous: +76 bcf Source: xStation 5
Wall Street in mixed mood after NFP report US2000 rebounds sharply against other indices Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) cuts full-year forecasts Alibaba...
US, NFP report for June. Non-farm payrolls: 209k vs 225k expected (339k previously) Unemployment rate: 3.6% vs 3.6% expected (3.7% previously) Wage...
While markets' attention was mostly focused on US jobs data for June, there was also release of the Canadian jobs data at the same time (1:30 pm BST)....
DE30 returns above the 15,700 point barrier Mixed German industrial production data Barclays initiated analyst coverage of Fuchs...
ANZ issued a recommendation for NZDCAD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8251 Take...
Release of the US NFP report for June at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. ADP report released yesterday showed an employment gain of almost...
USDCAD is one of the currency pairs that may see elevated volatility this afternoon. This is because jobs data for June from the United States and Canada...
European indices set for flat opening Jobs data from the United States and Canada EIA report expected to show 65 bcf build in US natural gas inventories European...
German industrial production data for May was released at 7:00 am BST today and turned out to be mixed. Monthly data missed expectations and showed a 0.2%...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.8%, Dow Jones declined 1.1%...
A rather hawkish FOMC minutes release, combined with a streak of better-than-expected US data today, led to strong risk-off moods on global equity...
US dollar has been one of the best performing G10 currencies for the major part of the day. Strengthening of USD has been triggered by rather hawkish FOMC...
Ford Motor (F.US) is trading lower today, following release of US sales data for Q2 2023. Company reported a 9.9% YoY increase in total vehicle sales in...
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on US oil inventories at 4:00 pm BST today. API report released yesterday suggested...
Moods on the global equity market are sour today. Blue chips indices from Western Europe trade around 2% lower at press time while Wall Street indices...
USD ticked higher following the release of the US ISM services index for June. Index came in much better than expected, rising from 50.3 to 53.9 (exp....
