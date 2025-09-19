Bitcoin breaks below 30k ❗
The Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC finds the recent filings for the creation of the first Bitcoin ETF to be inadequate. The SEC specifically...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Markets gain on wave of macro data releases LEG Immobilien increases forecasts for the full year This week's final trading session...
US, data pack for May. PCE price index y/y: 3.8% vs 3.8% exp. and 4.4% previously PCE price index m/m: 0.1% vs 0,1% exp and 0.4% previously Core...
The US dollar managed to recover a bulk of morning losses and is no longer the worst performing G10 currency. Greenback is now neither leader nor loser...
CPI inflation report for June for the whole euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. There was a feeling that reading may surprise to the upside after...
Two cryptocurrencies, LITECOIN and BITCOINCASH have been gaining vigorously recently and continued their gains today as Bitcoin tries to climb above $31,000....
Australian dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today as all commodity currencies catch a bid. AUD held onto gains even after Chinese PMI...
European indices set to open higher CPI inflation data from France and euro area Core PCE data for May scheduled release at 1:30 pm BST Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 0.45%, Dow Jones moved 0.80% higher and Russell 2000 gained over 1%. Nasdaq...
Before midday, we learned inflation data from Germany and Spain. CPI from Germany rose from 6.1% to 6.4% year-on-year, against a consensus reading...
The quotations of the GBPUSD currency pair have recently been moving in an upward trend. However, looking at the H4 interval, we observe a potential change...
The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) came out today at its highest levels in a fortnight. The broad-market appreciation of the world's reserve currency was...
One of the leading chipmakers in the US, Micron (MU.US) reported financial results yesterday that slightly beat expectations in terms of revenue, loss...
EIA natural gas storage report. Actual: + 76 bcf. Expected: +83 bcf. Previous: +95 bcf Source: xStation 5
Wall Street mixed at start of session, Russell 2000 gains strongly Brainard expects a return to inflation target by election time Fed's...
The largest U.S. manufacturer of athletic footwear and apparel, Nike (NKE.US) will report its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 after today...
Germany, CPI for June YoY: 6.4% YoY vs 6.1 YoY expected (6.3% YoY previously) MoM: 0.3% MoM vs -0.1% MoM expected (0.2% MoM prior) The marginally...
Revision of the US GDP data for Q1 2023 was expected to be a non-event as it was the third release of the data and was not expected to show any major deviations....
The DAX-Future / DE30 is showing signs of recovery this week. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The strong support zone between 15,816...
