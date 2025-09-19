Analysts less kind to Alphabet and other 'Big Techs' ❗
With the declines recently recorded in the technology companies that make up the US100 index, analyst coverage and in particular the recommendations themselves...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Today, volatility on the EURUSD may accelerate because markets await speeches by Christine Lagarde, head of the ECB, and Fed chair Powell (both on...
European indices are indicating a flat opening for the Wednesday cash session Central bank speeches in focus The major European indices are expected...
Indexes from the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed during today’s session. Nikkei rose by 1.1%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9% and Kospi fell by...
US indices rallied today, led by tech stocks. S&P 500 gains 1.1%, Dow Jones adds 0.7% and Nasdaq jumps 1.6%. Russell 2000 rallies 1.8% European...
EUR is the best performing G10 currency today, gaining 0.5% against the US dollar. Common currency gains on hawkish comments delivered by ECB members today...
Risk-on moods can be spotted on the markets today. Equities in Europe and China traded higher earlier today and now solid gains can be spotted on Wall...
HSBC issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Buy...
Aluminium prices jump to almost $2,200 per tonne amid hopes for a bigger stimulus in China, what also drove Chinese indices higher today. Strong gains...
RBC issued a recommendation for CHFJPY currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 160.42 Take...
The Conference Board released the latest consumer confidence index at 3:00 pm BST. Market was expecting the index to rise from 102.3 in May to 103.6 in...
US indices launched today's trading higher Dow Jones climbs back above 34,000 pts Walgreens Boots Alliance drops to lowest level...
Canada, inflation data for May: CPI core: currently: 3.7% YoY. Expected 3.9% YoY, previously 4.1% YoY CPI: currently: 3.4% YoY. Expected 3.4%...
US durable goods orders report for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data was expected to show a drop in headline orders and a small decline in core...
DE30 and other European benchmarks in mixed sentimen Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) tests important technical support Volkswagen (VOW1.DE)...
Oil Oil remains under pressure just a few days before the additional production cut of 1 million barrels per day by Saudi Arabia takes effect It's...
We return to analyze other leading companies in the AI sector, this time it is the turn of Arista Networks (ANET.US). Technology company specializing in...
During her inaugural speech at the ongoing central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal, President Lagarde announced that the ECB will raise interest...
A three-day summit organized by the World Economic Forum began today in the Chinese city of Tijanjan. Chinese Premier Li Qiang spoke at it today. His comments...
