Chart of the day - USDCNH (27.06.2023)
The PBoC set a stronger-than-expected daily reference rate for the yuan Reverse repo operation injects liquidity into the offshore yuan Economic...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The first heat wave to hit the United States is directly increasing demand for the electricity Americans use to power their air conditioning. The real...
European indices are opening slightly higher Inflation data from Canada Consumer Confidence Index and US existing home sales data Tuesday begins...
Indexes from the Asia-Pacific region were mixed during the second session of the new week. Nikkei dropped by 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 gained...
Wall Street, after initial gains at the beginning of the session, ended the day in losses. The sharper declines were not caused by any specific information...
Wall Street indices are starting the week with dynamic declines. The scale of the sell-off is best seen on the technology behemoth US100, which is currently...
Shares of global pharmaceutical company Pfizer (PFE.US) are down nearly 4 per cent in today's session following the end of work on an experimental...
Last week was marked by a deterioration in the overall market sentiment, which ultimately led to declines in indices and gains in the US dollar. The...
Wall Street opens higher after volatile weekend Indices trade calmly following the chaotic but short-lived mutiny in Russia Wall Street...
Dallas Regional Activity for June Actual: -23.2 versus -20.0 expected and -29.1 previously The regional indicator from the Federal...
Credit Agricole CIB Research has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position, with the...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) and Lucid Group (LCID.US) have entered into an agreement in which Lucid, in exchange for a 3.7% stake, will share high-performance...
Last week, we witnessed hawkish signals from many central banks. Some of them raised interest rates more aggressively than expected, and in the case of...
DE30 caps some of the morning's decline Index remains below its 50-day EMA Ifo adds to gloomy investor sentiment Analysts...
NATGAS continues to gain after last week's rollover and trades above $2.80 per MMBTu already, what may suggest that seasonal rebound has already started....
Cryptocurrencies are seeing a slight correction after Bitcoin's euphoric gains last week. At the same time BTC' is trading above $30,000 for the...
Kryptowaluty notują nieznaczną korektę po euforycznych wzrostach Bitcoina z zeszłego tygodnia. Jednocześnie 'król kryptowalut' notowany...
Ifo Institute released a new set of survey data today at 9:00 am BST. Data turned out to be a disappointment. Headline Business Climate index dropped from...
Summary of Opinions from Bank of Japan's June meeting was released overnight and while the document is often overlooked by investors, this time it...
