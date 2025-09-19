Economic calendar: Survey data from Germany and US, central bankers' speeches
European indices set for flat opening Survey data from Germany and the United States Speeches from ECB and SNB members Markets remain calm...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Feud between Russian Ministry of Defense and PMC Wagner escalated into a rebellion over the weekend with the latter taking control of a few Russian...
This week brought a hawkish surprise from central banks, with the Bank of England and Norges Bank making larger-than-expected interest rate hikes. Fed...
U.S. indexes are trading a weak session amid growing concerns about the continued health of the economy. However, the Nasdaq 100 managed to make up...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) shares are losing nearly 20% today as the company seeks additional capital to fund continued operations. While this seemed obvious...
Bitcoin extends the dynamic upward rally initiated by the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Bitcoin and the involvement of major players from the...
The final session of the week once again elevates the recessionary tone in the markets, clearly affecting the behaviour of the Antipodean currencies, which...
Wall Street loses at the end of the week. Sell-off of technology companies continues US100 loses 1.2% and is trying to hold 15,000 pt support zone Weak...
Mary Daly and Raphael Bostic of the Federal Reserve commented today on the state of monetary policy and the US economy. USDIDX is gaining 0.5%. Fed...
S&P US PMI reading (16:45 BST) Services:54,1 Expected: 54 Previously: 54,9 Manufacturing: 46,3 Expected: 48,5 Previously: 48,4 Composite:...
DE30 historic falls below 16,000 points and 50-day EMA Siemens Energy with historic share price decline Morgan Stanley boosts recommendation...
While soybean and corn contracts are losing today, wheat (WHEAT) contracts are trading up and have approached a key long-term resistance (SMA200). Data...
Soybean (SOYBEAN) and corn (CORN) futures opened lower after rolling over and are trading 12 and 8% lower, respectively. The US Midwest is experiencing...
IFR issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 1.2715 Target:...
EURUSD is trading around 1% lower on the day with EUR being one of the worst performing G10 currencies today. Common currency dropped following release...
Release of flash PMIs for June from France and Germany turned out to be a disappointment. French data showed a slump in service gauge from 52.0 to 48.0,...
Flash PMI indices for June were a key point in today's European economic calendar. As usual, attention was mostly paid to readings from France and...
European indices set for lower opening Flash PMIs for June from Europe and the United States GBP ticks higher after retail sales beat European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Nasdaq rallied 0.95%, Dow Jones finished flat and Russell 2000 declined...
