Economic calendar: SNB and BoE decision, US claims and Powell testify
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
U.S. indexes failed to recover yesterday and closed the session lower. The S&P 500 lost 0.5%, the Dow Jones lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq closed...
Wednesday's session brought a deepening correction in the stock market, with major European stock indices ending the trading session lower. The...
Bitcoin has surged above $30,000 for the first time since April, driven by optimism surrounding the introduction of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)...
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS.US) has performed the first successful static test of the Zeus 1 rocket engine at the Aerojet Rocketdyne...
Shares of dental and veterinary company Patterson (PDCO.US) are trading on a rally today as the company beat analysts' forecasts and reported a net...
Wall Street trades slightly lower on the opening Investors eagerly await the results of Powell's testimony FedEx declined due to lower-than-expected...
Euphoria in the stock market fueled by AI technology and the prospect of an imminent end to interest rate hikes in the US has caused investor capital to...
FedEx reported mixed results for fiscal-Q4 2023 Company disappointed with fiscal-2024 forecasts as pandemic boom fades FedEx sees challenging demand...
Text of Powell's semiannual congressional testimony was released today at 1:30 pm BST, an hour and a half before his appearance before the US House...
Canada retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected and caused some moves on the markets....
One of the oldest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoincash is trading at a dynamic high today, with its price settling after approaching a key resistance zone. In...
Europe in uncertainty amid continued sell-offs in Asia Ifo revises downward its GDP forecasts and expects a more severe recession FedEx...
Wheat prices are trading around 2% higher today and over 12% higher over the course of a week. There are two main stories at play that are driving grain...
The UK inflation report for May released this morning turned out to be a hawkish surprise. Headline CPI stayed unchanged at 8.7% YoY while the market expected...
The cryptocurrency market has had some really good days. Fear over the Binance exchange and regulations has given way to positive sentiment due to the...
European indices set for flat opening GBP gains after UK CPI report Powell to appear in Congress for semiannual testimony European index futures...
UK CPI inflation report for May was released this morning with a slight delay to schedule release time (7:00 am BST). Inflation data is always watched...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as US dollar strengthened following a much better-than-expected housing market data for May S&P...
