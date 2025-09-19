Daily Summary: AUD slumps after dovish RBA minutes, USD gains after solid housing data
Wall Street indices traded lower during the first trading session after a long weekend. Indices launched today's cash trading lower and continued...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are experiencing a significant pullback today and are trading over-5% lower. This comes after a shortened trading on NATGAS...
ANZ issued a recommendation for GBPCHF currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will appear in US Congress this week to deliver his semiannual testimony. As usual, there will be two hearings -...
Traders should brace for a potential spike in GBP volatility in the remaining part of the week. This is because of two important events that are related...
Wall Street opens lower after a long weekend Small-cap Russell 2000 is a top laggard among US indices PayPal gains after KKR &...
Silver is trading over 2% lower today, with the move being driven by significant strengthening of the US dollar triggered by better-than-expected US housing...
Oil Oil remains under pressure due to a persistent oversupply in the market. It's worth noting that additional cuts from Saudi Arabia will...
Dax reduces some of the declines from the start of the day News of a possible takeover of Covestro (1COV.DE) fuels the company's shares Lanxess...
US housing market data for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST and it turned out to be a huge positive surprise. Building permits increased 5.2% MoM...
NIO (NIO.US), the Chinese electric vehicle company we've talked about so much about in the past, seems to be in the midst of a crisis right now, and...
The shares of German chemical company Lanxess (LXS.DE) are trading down 16% today in the face of the earnings warning issued. Moreover, the scale of the...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) considered its last interest rate hike as a finely balanced decision. There is increasing frustration due to...
European indices open lower on the second day of the week Data from the US housing market Speeches by central bankers in the spotlight Today,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower during the second trading session of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.14%, Kospi traded with no change and indices...
During Monday's session, we could observe risk aversion in the European stock market. Major stock indexes started the new week with losses. European...
In the past week we have seen dynamic increases on the AUDUSD currency pair. Looking technically at the H4 chart, the recent upward impulse is more than...
After the huge rally of recent weeks, contracts on the Nikkei (JAP225) have re-entered a correction and are losing almost 1.5% today. The mood in Asian...
German giant Airbus (AIR.DE) has received a record order for 500 jets from IndiGo, India's largest airline. The company will supply A320 aircraft -...
