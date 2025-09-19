EUR/USD: USD continues to fall
This Monday is being marked by corrections in most assets that experienced significant appreciation last week. Regarding EUR/USD, the euro is beginning...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Industrial metals are not having a successful session today, but among aluminum, copper and nickel, zinc (ZINC) contracts are seeing the biggest declines,...
The cryptocurrency market has managed to recover some of the losses of the past few days, but it is still difficult to talk about a significant rebound....
USDTRY trades at extremely high levels, although it is expected that CBRT may decide on an extreme rate hike when it decides on rates this Thursday (12:00...
Dax tests recently broken ATH! Sell-offs on Chinese tech companies fuel declines in Europe Sartorius shares sink after...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
EURUSD is pulling back today, following a steep rally that took place last week. Last week's advance was driven by ECB rate hike on Thursday. ECB President...
MUFG issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
As the US State Department doses, Secretary Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at 4:30 pm local time (09:30 am BST). In view of...
The Australian dollar is one of the worst performing G10 currencies at the beginning of a new week. While there was no major news coming out from Australia...
European indices set for lower opening US traders off to observe a holiday Rate decisions from BoE, SNB and Norges Bank later this week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower during the first trading session of a new week. Nikkei dropped 1.2%, Kospi traded 0.9% lower, Nifty 50 declined...
The last trading session of the week saw rallies in European stock market benchmarks. Germany's DAX booked nearly 0.4% gains today and remained...
Wheat is the strongest gainer among agricultural commodities today. There are at least several reasons for the increases. Analysts are not convinced that,...
The Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings are over, but June's marathon of central bank decisions isn't over yet! Next week, on Thursday, investors will have...
Sub-orbital travel company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) is set to begin commercial services later this month, after 19 years in business - a series of ups...
The major U.S. indices started the session in mixed moods but the University of Michigan data reading supported the bulls. However the last Friday...
16:00 US, University of Michigan data: Consumer Sentiment: Current: 63.9. expected 60.2, previously 59.2 Expectations Index: Currently: 61.3; expected:...
