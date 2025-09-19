DE30: Dax drops ahead of ECB decision!
Dax drops in the wake of yesterday's FOMC decision Attention now turns to the ECB Deutsche Bank forecasts decline in earnings...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Euro is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. The ECB is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST and markets...
The mood of the cryptocurrency market is weak today, with Bitcoin starting to fall after yesterday's Fed decision and slipping from the $26,000 level...
Economic data published today from China confirmed that the country's economic rebound has lost momentum. After several 'small' nods from the...
USDJPY is on the move today with Japanese yen being the worst performing G10 currency while US dollar is one of the top performers. USDJPY is up almost...
European indices set for flat opening ECB expected to deliver a 25 bp rate hike US retail sales data and regional indices due in the early afternoon European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.08%, Nasdaq moved 0.39% higher while Dow Jones dropped 0.68%. Small-cap...
Wall Street indices had a volatile session, dropping after FOMC decision and recovering during Powell's presser. Dow Jones trades 0.7% lower,...
FOMC decided to keep rates unchanged at 5.00-5.25% at today's meeting. This was the first time in 15 months when Fed decided to keep rates unchanged....
FOMC decided to keep rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations. However, new set of economic projections pointed to a higher...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. There was no surprise - rates were held unchanged with Fed Funds rate remaining...
IFR issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.6826 Take...
FOMC will announce its next monetary policy decision in around an hour, at 7:00 pm BST. Market is expecting the Fed to keep rates unchanged at a meeting...
HSBC issued a recommendation for EURCHF currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares reacted positively to news of the opening of the first Netflix Bites restaurant, in Los Angeles. Investors see food services as...
Shares of US health insurers are pulling back today. Comments made yesterday by John Rex, CFO of Unitedhealth (UNH.US), can be named as a reason behind...
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. API data released yesterday...
Wall Street opens slightly lower ahead of Fed decision US2000 tries to break above 1,900 pts resistance zone Fed looks likely to keep rates unchanged...
The TEZOS cryptocurrency is gaining nearly 7% although it has seen a slight correction after a euphoric rise. The increase can be linked to the prospect...
