Ripple near 1-year high as lawyers await for SEC documents 📈
Cryptocurrency RIPPLE gains 5% as fintech lawyers await to get access to internal SEC correspondence in court later today. Ripple has been fighting the...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Oil Goldman Sachs lowers the end-2023 outlook for Brent oil price from $96 to $85 per barrel, due to excessive production in Russia and Iran,...
Inflation is clearly declining around the world, although it is still treated as a big problem by most central banks, so high interest rates must be maintained....
SoundHound Inc. (SOUN.US) is another of the companies with potential in artificial intelligence (AI) developments. This in particular is a leading artificial...
German ZEW indices for June were released today at 10:00 am BST. Economic sentiment: -8.5 vs -13.5 expected (-10.7 previously) Current...
The UK labor report showed a decrease in the unemployment rate, which fell to 3.8% from the previous 3.9%. The payrolls report revealed a...
Futures indices indicate a higher opening for the trading session in Europe Key CPI data in the USA CPI and ZEW in Germany The positive sentiment...
Change in unemployment benefits: -13.6k compared to the previous change of 23.4k (revised from 46.7k). Change in employment 3m/3m: 250k (expected: 150k;...
Asian markets, US, and European futures rose in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will pause its aggressive tightening measures. Indices...
American indices continue to rise. The US500 has a chance for annual records and the US100 for the highest closing since April last year in anticipation...
XPeng (XPEV.US) shares are rising more than 12% to $10 per share after the company announced more than 25,000 orders for its G6 SUV within 72 hours of...
Wall Street is set to open higher US100 is again near this year ATH AMD - higher price targets for semiconductor company Wall Street futures...
Crude oil continues its declines in another week of June. In addition, new Goldman Sachs forecasts for crude have emerged. GS is now pointing to a level...
UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse Bernstein supports Adidas quotes The first trading session of the week starts with gains...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for CHFJPY currency pair. RBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched new week's trading with a bullish price gap. Move higher at the opening was driven by new set of weather forecasts...
ANZ issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 1.0775 Take...
Cryptocurrencies have failed to erase the sell-off of recent days and are trading under pressure - amid fears of market regulation. Cryptocurrency companies...
Oil is taking a hit at the beginning of a new week. Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) are trading around 1.5% lower at press time. Recent OPEC actions and...
