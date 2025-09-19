DE30: DAX above 16,000 pt before US claims reading
DE30 broke above 16,000 points and gains 0.36% Eurozone GDP revised downward Hapag Lloyd (HLAG.DE) shares gain after CEO comments German auto...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The revision of the Eurozone's Q1 2023 GDP surprised markets, which had expected a reading of 1.2% growth. Eurozone GDP Y/Y: 1% Forecast: 1.2% Previously:...
The Russell 2000 Index of U.S. smaller-cap companies (US2000) has been on an upward surge for several days. In yesterday's session, it rose nearly...
Indexes in Europe open in mixed moods Stock market investors await for US claims reading Inventories and wholesale sales in the US There...
U.S. indexes closed yesterday's session in a weaker mood amid a sell-off in technology company stocks. The S&P 500 lost 0.32%, the Dow Jones...
The trading session in Europe ended mixed; in Asia, investors' attention was primarily drawn to the Nikkei index, which lost 1.82% during today's...
The second half of today's session brings increased volatility on the dollar, which also translates into clear movements on precious metals. Gold and...
Duquesne Capital manager Stanley Druckenmiller, who took his first steps as a money manager at the famous Quantum Fund founded by George Soros at a Bloomberg...
3:30 pm BST - EIA report on US oil inventories Oil inventories. Actual: -0,451 mb. Expected: 1.5 mb (API: -1.71 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual: ...
Shares of the Big Data analytics, cybersecurity and AI services company Palantir (PLTR.US) are gaining nearly 10% today. Yesterday, shares growth...
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has raised its target for the overnight rate to 4.75%, in line with its ongoing policy of quantitative tightening. This decision...
Wall Street gains at the start of the session S&P 500 struggles to break through to highest levels since August 2022 Trade deficit...
Values of South Korea's largest conglomerates Hyundai and Kia have come under pressure as New York sued the manufacturers, indicating that many of...
DE30 remains in the consolidation zone Industrial production in Germany below expectations Aurubis AG on a wave of increased recommendation Wednesday's...
The seventh-largest cryptocurrency on the market, Cardano (ADA), is falling to levels not seen since late March. According to the SEC, Cardano...
Japanese Nikkei 225 (JAP225) has been the worst performing blue chips index from the Asia-Pacific region today, dropping 1.8% during the cash trading session....
Inditex (ITX.ES) sets a new record in its quarterly results, highlighting not only the improvement compared to previous periods, but also with its competitors...
Turkish lira is taking a massive hit this morning. Turkey's currency is dropping over 5% against the US dollar and euro. TRY slump was puzzling at...
