Morning Wrap (06.06.2023)
Asia-Pacific indices traded mixed today after Wall Street's better performance on Monday. The Nikkei rose 0.8%, S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5%, Kospi...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The American stock market continues its strong gains from Friday, although today's movements are decidedly more moderate. The US100 is up by 0.6%,...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock price climbs to the all-time high, surpassing the previous all-time intraday peak that had stood since the beginning of 2022....
Cryptocurrencies are clearly in a downturn. Bitcoin is losing over 5%, and Binance Coin is down nearly 10% following the news that the SEC was planning...
Bitcoin's price is testing May lows following reports from Bloomberg, which indicated that the SEC has sued the largest centralized cryptocurrency...
Wall Street is set to open slightly higher today ISM and Durable Goods orders came much worse than expected First new debt influx Apple shares...
The US economy is clearly taking a turn for the worse. The ISM index for services falls to 51.2 points with an expectation of 54.5 and the previous level...
Today's session has seen huge rallies in US gas, European TTF and its UK counterpart, gaining 5.11%, 20% and 21% respectively amid a tightening...
How reliable is OPEC+? One could say that OPEC+ has surprised with its decision last weekend. However, it's not a surprise that could lead to fundamental...
DAX tries to extend recent gains PMI data for Germany revised downwards H&M (HMB.SE) and Zalando (ZAL.DE) under pressure from...
The Turkish lira is failing to halt its ongoing powerful downward momentum (-0.82% against USD today), and the factor that added fuel to the sell-off today...
Final services PMI readings for May from European countries were released this morning. Revised data from France and Germany, as well as whole euro area,...
Weekend meeting of OPEC+ group was watched closely but was not expected to result in any changes to the level of agreed output cuts. This turned out to...
Swiss CPI inflation data for May was released this morning at 7:30 am BST. Data came in-line with market expectations and showed a deceleration in headline...
European indices set for flat opening Final services PMIs for May, non-manufacturing ISM Inflation data from Switzerland, Turkey...
Oil prices launched new week's trading with a bullish price gap following OPEC+ meeting OPEC+ agreed to extend extend current output...
• Expectations for an interest rate hike by the Fed, primarily in July, have been growing, with the pricing reaching 25 basis points, driven by strong...
Despite the resolution of the U.S. debt limit impasse, Fitch Ratings continues to have a negative watch on the U.S. rating. While the agreement to suspend...
Strong job growth in the US for May means that a rate hike by the Fed during the next two meetings is still on the table. Currently, the market is pricing...
