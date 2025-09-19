🔽 Silver drops 2% as USD strengthens
Commodities are taking a hit today, especially industrial and precious metals. Strengthening of the US dollar can be seen as a prime reason behind the...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.US) CEO Jensen Huang recently stated that generative AI represents a new "iPhone moment." While the long-term impact...
Flash PMIs for May were highlights in today's economic calendar for the European morning session. Data turned out to be very mixed. French release...
Flash PMI indices for May from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Data was expected to show a small improvement...
Futures point to a flat opening of European session Flash PMIs for May from Europe and the United States Speeches from Fed, ECB and...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's higher - S&P 500 gained 0.02%, Nasdaq moved 0.50% higher and Russell 2000 jumped 1.22%. Dow Jones...
US stocks fluctuate ahead of a crucial meeting between US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to iron out roadblocks...
Another key takeaways from the speeches of the FED members regarding the current tightening cycle after today's hawkish comment from Bullard: Raphael...
Breaking fake news was released today regarding an alleged explosion at the Pentagon. The news quickly turned out to be false, and the tweet was deleted...
The indices on Wall Street trade sideways today Markets are awaiting Biden's meeting with McCarthy after the session FED members favor further...
Sinan Ogan, the Turkish presidential candidate who came third in the first round of the election, has decided that he will support incumbent President...
The EUR/USD pair has been under pressure over the past few weeks; however, last Friday, bulls showed signs of strength once again. EUR/USD - 4 hours...
Morgan Stanley downgrades recommendation for Sartorius Adidas decides to resell Yeezy brand products This week's first trading...
Known for his hawkish view of US monetary policy, the head of the St.Louis Fed. James Bullard indicated today that further rate hikes in the US are as...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Shares of regional bank PacWestBancorp (PACW.US) are gaining nearly 4% before the open on Wall Street. The reason for the increases is reports of the sale...
Micron Technology (MU.US) shares are losing more than 6% ahead of today's session opening after China's cybersecurity regulator said the company's...
USD gained a bit after hawkish comments from Neel Kashkari, president of Minneapolis Fed. Kashkari said that it will be a close call between keep rates...
Bitcoin's volatility continues to fall, and the price is clearly having trouble breaking through $27,000. The decline continues from the beginning...
