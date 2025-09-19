Doximity drops 5% on disappointing outlook
Doximity (DOCS.US), company operating a networking platform for medical professionals, reported earnings for fiscal-Q4 2023 yesterday after session close...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Ripple, one of the largest cryptocurrency projects, has acquired Swiss startup Metaco, which provides digital asset storage services to clients such as...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Although the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market is mostly weak today, the altcoin Decentraland (MANA) linked to the online metaverse game of the same...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on change in US oil and oil-derivative inventories at 3:30 pm BST today. API data released...
Western Alliance (WAL.US) reported that its deposits from Q1 increased by $2 billion as of May 12, easing concerns around regional banks. As a result,...
Reports from Turkish media released earlier today suggested that Russia and Ukraine are close to agreeing on an extension of the Black Sea grain initiative...
Wall Street indices trade higher US500 breaks above 50- and 200-hour moving averages Western Alliance jumps on deposit growth Wall Street indices...
As reported by Tether, starting this month, the institution that creates the most important stable cryptocurrency USDT so called stablecoin (cryptocurrency's...
01:30 pm BST - US housing market data for April. Building permits. Actual: 1.416 million. Expected: 1.435 million. Previous: 1.413 million Housing...
US natural gas prices trade 2.5-3.0% higher in the early afternoon today. This is continuation of the upward impulse launched on Friday, when news hit...
DE30 remains in consolidation zone SAP raises revenue forecasts and announces share buybacks Commerzbank's raised forecasts do...
Turkish media reports that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators with help from Turkey and the United Nations are closing in on an extension to Black Sea grain...
The Q1 financial results of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK.US) positively surprised analysts in terms of both earnings per share and revenue. Star Bulk is one...
Economic Outlook Japanese NIKKEI 225 is on the rise trading near an all-time high following positive GDP data and supportive comments from country...
Major index futures in Europe indicate a slightly higher opening HIgher-than-expected Q1 GDP readings in Japan US housing data in the spotlight Wednesday's...
Indices from Asia-Pacific struggles for direction today, with mixed performance from leading markets. This is a potential response to mixed closing...
Wall Street indices traded lower today with small-cap Russell 2000 dropping over 1%, Dow JOnes trading 0.7% down and S&P/ASX 200 declining 0.3%....
Hawkish comments from a number of Fed members as well as better-than-expected macro data from the United States is providing support for the US dollar...
