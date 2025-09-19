GBPUSD - recommendation from RBC (16.05.2023)
RBC issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Home Depot (HD.US) launched today's cash session on Wall Street lower after reporting earnings for fiscal-Q1 2024 (calendar February-April 2023). Report...
Thomas Barkin, head of Richmond Fed, as well as Loretta Mester from Cleveland Fed commented on the monetary policy and economy today. EURUSD moved lower...
Wall Street indices opened lower today US retail sales and industrial production data beats estimates Horizon Therapeutics plunges as...
US industrial production reading for April was released today at 2:15 pm BST. Report was expected to show 0.0% MoM in APril - neither growth, nor decline...
DE30 struggles to break through the 16,000 point level Russian authorities have agreed to sell Volkswagen's asset Infineon...
US retail sales data for April was a key macro event of the day and was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show US retail sales rebounding...
Canada, CPI inflation. Actual: 4,4% YoY. Expected 4.1% YoY. Previously 4.3% YoY. Mom basis: 0,7% versus 0,4% expected Core inflation at:...
Shares of Swiss medical holding company Sonova (SOON.CH) are declining nearly 8% and slipping below key support as the company announced the...
Oil US informed at the beginning of a week that it plans to purchase 3 million barrels of oil as part of SPR refilling. Offers can be submitted until...
For the past two months, we have observed rather weak consumer behavior when looking at retail sales data. On the other hand, the rebound in wage dynamics...
The German ZEW index, which surveys sentiment among German investors, surprised at its May reading with a much weaker than expected reading. The...
Vodafone (VOD.UK) shares are down more than 3.5% in today's session, slipping to levels not seen since the start of the year following the announcement...
The Australian Dollar higher volatility is caused by concerns about Chinese data and RBA minutes Chinese data revealed weaker-than-expected industrial...
The British pound lost ground early in the European session following the publication of weak macro data from the UK, reducing the chance of a hawkish...
Futures indicate a lower opening of today's cash session in Europe. German ZEW index and US retail sales Speeches by ECB and Fed members Futures...
China futures surged by nearly 4% at the close of yesterday's Wall Street trading session. This significant rebound may be attributed to the...
Talks between the US president Biden and a representative of the House of Representatives, McCarthy on the debt limit are scheduled to take...
Cryptocurrencies opened the week in a mixed mood but final BTC shows strength and climbed above $27,500 signaling that bullish momentum is not out of the...
