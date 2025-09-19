AUDUSD driven by optimism in China?
Today we are seeing a very strong rebound on the AUDUSD pair. It takes partly from the weakness of the dollar after the reading of the weak NY Empire index....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
House of Representatives, McCarthy said that he is not seeing any movement on debt negotiations. Of course we should remember that House of Representatives...
The company C3ai (AI.US) is gaining nearly 20% today following the release of preliminary financial results. Markets saw them as a signal that momentum...
HEICO Corp. (HEI.US) specializes in niche services such as complex aircraft maintenance, its shares gaining 8% today after announcing an all-time record...
Wall Street struggles for direction Debt-ceiling discussion in the mainstream New York Fed index slumps Wall Street struggles for direction...
The last week was particularly tough for the euro against the US dollar. The pair broke below the range that had lasted for over a month and the downside...
DE30 starts the week with moderate gains Siemens Energy gains on wave of quarterly report Will Bayer issue a full-year results...
New York Fed manufacturing index for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Release was closely watched as this index surprised with a big jump last month...
Raphael Bostic, head of Atlanta Fed, delivered a speech today. He pointed out that there is still a lot to do on inflation and the economy will have negative...
Stock traders launched a new week in upbeat moods with indices from Asia-Pacific finishing today's trading higher and European benchmarks advancing...
European Commission released a new set of economic projections for the Eurozone today. EC boosted 2023 and 2024 GDP forecast slightly while also raising...
Turkish elections were held on Sunday, May 14 and results turned out to be inconclusive. The key takeaway is that no single candidate managed to get over...
European indices set to open higher New York Fed index for May due at 1:30 pm BST Speeches from ECB, Fed and BoE members Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading mostly higher today. Nikkei gains 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 0.1%, Nifty 50 jumps 0.4% and Kospi trades flat....
Dollar appreciation puts pressure on the markets Wall Street loses at the end of this week's last trading session. The US500 index is losing more than...
Massachusetts has issued a notification stating that the recent jobless claims report was incorrect due to data fraudulent suspicion in this state. Financial...
Yesterday, Alphabet (GOOGL.US) rolled out an update for its free generative AI tool called Bard, which actually is a direct competitor to ChatGPT. Bard...
Danish company Torm (TRMDA.DK) is one of the world's largest operators of product tankers carrying petroleum products, gasoline, jet fuel and diesel....
This Sunday, Turkey will elect 600 Members of Parliament and a president. Will there be a change in power after 20 years of rule by the AKP party,...
