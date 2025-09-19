University of Michigan data much below expectations!
University of Michigan Sentiment: 57,7 Forecast: 63 Previous: 63,5 University of Michigan Expectations: 53,4 Forecast: 60,8 Previous: 60,2 University...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US markets are set to open slightly higher on the opening bell on Friday US dollar appreciates at the end of the week Michigan report ahead Cryptocurrencies...
DE30 stays below the 16,000 point barrier Nordex (NDX1.DE) erases some of the losses following the publication of result Volkswagen...
EURNZD is one of the G10 FX crosses that experienced large moves so far today. The pair is trading higher as EUR got supported by hawkish comments from...
European indices set to open higher Meeting between Biden and congressional leaders postponed University of Michigan data expected to show slight...
UK data pack for March as well as full-Q1 GDP report was released today at 7:00 pm BST. While industrial and manufacturing production data turned out to...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.17%, Dow Jones moved 0.66% lower while Nasdaq added 0.18%. Small-cap...
Wall Street's rally falters, with the S&P500 losing 0.39% against a modest 0.14% gain for the Nasdaq and a near 0.9% decline for the Dow Jones PPI...
Tire maker and legendary motorsports-related company, Goodyear (GT.US) is trading up nearly 20% today as activist investor, Elliott Management fund has...
Bearish pressure on Bitcoin is increasing as Friday's option expiration approaches. The bears could cause the price to settle below $27,000 allowing...
The U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) continues to rise amid the latest macro readings. Claims came in above expectations, indicating a weaker labor market. Nevertheless,...
Disney (DIS.US) shares are losing nearly 8% today after a report that disappointed investors. The reason for the declines is the streaming platform's...
Gas inventories are up 78 bcf, in line with market expectations (previous increase of 54 bcf). The increase is in line with the 5-year average, showing...
The market is seeing a fair amount of risk aversion, although at the same time bears come back also on precious metals market, especially on silver. Once...
Wall Street indices open with weaker sentiment, US100 is declining. PPI inflation surprised on the downside, while jobless claims came in higher than...
Silver is losing nearly 3% today, which could be linked to a slight strengthening of the US dollar. On the other hand, yesterday's and today's...
The DAX Future / DE30 is falling today and approaching the weekly low reached yesterday. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The support at 15,891 points...
US, PPI inflation for April. Headline. Actual: 2.3% YoY. Expected: 2.5% YoY. Previous: 2.7% YoY Core. Actual: 3.2% YoY. Expected: 3.3% YoY....
