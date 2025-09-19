Are record highs on gold a matter of time?
Gold has always been investors' answer to uncertain times. Looking at the behavior of prices in recent months, it seems that we are currently living...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Gold has always been investors' answer to uncertain times. Looking at the behavior of prices in recent months, it seems that we are currently living...
Attention focused on the US CPI report Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) loses sharply after quarterly results Wednesday's trading...
US CPI inflation data for April, a key macro release of the day, was published at 1:30 pm BST today. Report was expected to show deceleration in core gauge...
PayPal's (PYPL.US) financial results have disappointed investors. Despite raising its full-year profit forecast, the company slightly lowered its margin...
Major markets in Europe and futures contracts in the US are looking nervous ahead of the US CPI data for April published today. Investors are choosing...
The Norwegian krone is gaining value against other G10 currencies during this morning. This is related to today's inflation reading in Norway, which...
European stock markets set to open higher US CPI data for April in the spotlight Earnings from Disney and Toyota Motor Corp Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are volatile today as investors opted to exit risky positions ahead of US CPI data. HKComp CFDs declined by 0.89% to 19,666...
Wall Street indices trade lower today with Nasdaq being top laggard (around -0.5%) and Dow Jones outperforming (around -0.1%) Russell 2000...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for USDCAD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock is rallying today after the company released Q1 earnings yesterday and provided an upbeat outlook. Company not only...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. The bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US100 tests 13,270 pts support zone Novavax jumps after announcing massive job cuts Wall Street indices launched...
EURUSD drops below 1.1000 as markets are positioning for tomorrow's US CPI print. From a short-term perspective, divergence between EURUSD and TNOTE...
Markets wipe out yesterday's gains Attention focused on US debt limit negotiations Fresenius gains on wave of good results and...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Gold World Gold Council report showed a decline in gold demand in Q1 2023, compared to previous two quarters. On the other hand, official sector...
Gold price continues its bullish trend trajectory on Tuesday. The price of gold is currently trading around $2,030 per ounce, which is a +0.41% daily change....
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม