Chart of the Day: AUDUSD (02.05.2023)
The key event during the Asian session was the surprising decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia.The RBA decided to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR)...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
The key event during the Asian session was the surprising decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia.The RBA decided to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR)...
PMI data for European countries for April HICP inflation for the EU area Durable Goods Orders from the US Today's economic...
Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday, with some markets closed or anticipating holidays.So far, markets do not react in any particular way to the latest...
ISM ticks up in April JP Morgan Gains following FRB takeover Arista Networks to publish report after earnings Following a very strong end to...
ISM manufacturing index ticks up to 47.1 from 46.2 in March Prices component moves back above 50 mark USD dollar gains slightly after the data Indices...
After a collapse of the SVB and Silvergate in the US as well as a forced takeover of Credit Suisse by the UBS, the time has come for the Frist Republic...
EURUSD saw a fairly dramatic reversal late in 2022 when it turned out that the energy crisis in Europe was softer than feared. The pair was trading close...
ISM manufacturing the key report today Most of the markets are closed for the Labour Day Fed and ECB decisions the main events this week Apple...
Friday marked the end of April trading and it ended with solid gains, sending DE30 to the highest level since January 2022 and US indices to back to...
The last session of the month on Wall Street brings improvement in sentiment, as investors eagerly buy American bluechips despite uncertainties related...
3 markets to watch First week of May looks busy, especially the second half of it, as investors will be offered top-tier macro data from North America...
The CHFJPY pair is recording a nearly 1.8% spike today after reaching levels not seen since 1979. The current dynamics of the Japanese and Swiss currencies...
Wall Street opens higher extending positive sentiment PCE core inflation above expectations UoM in line with forecasts, but 1-year...
Despite early reports of possible talks to shore up troubled First Republic Bank (FRC.US) the latest CNBC agency announcements suggest that the bank will...
The optimism caused by earlier reports from major tech stocks was somewhat dulled after the publication of Amazon (AMZN.US). The results themselves came...
The University of Michigan released a consumer sentiment index for April today at 3:00 pm BST. University of Michigan flash data for March Consumer...
NATGAS prices surged significantly over the last 20 minutes, however, there is no clear evidence for this rapid spike at the moment. Gas prices may be...
US PCE price index y/y: 4,2% vs 4,1% exp. and 5,0% previously US PCE price index m/m: 0,1% vs 0,1% exp and 0,3% previously US Core PCE y/y:...
The German flash CPI inflation report for April was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Median consensus pointed to a small down-tick in the headline measure,...
DAX tests weekly lows Attention focused on inflation reports from Germany and the US Covestro gains on wave of quarterly results The...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม