McDonald's at all-time high after strong earnings results ⚡
McDonald's shares are trading nearly 2% higher before the open, near all-time highs near $300 per share. , The company's results showed that its...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Google parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL.US), is likely to offer higher margins for its cloud business in the first quarter of fiscal year 23. But this...
Natural Gas (NATGAS) Futures curve suggests that short-term demand in the United States will continue to drop Moreover, natural gas production...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) will release its Q1 results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 today, after the session on Wall Street. The market consensus...
First Republic Bank's (FRC.US) financial results beat expectations but deposits fell nearly 41% q/q to $104.5 billion in the first quarter. FactSet...
The Old Continent in the red at the start of today's session Attention turned towards the results of European banks Jungheinrich...
Recently, many events have overlapped and influenced the prevailing sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. On the one hand, we observe weakening...
European opens slightly lower on Tuesday CB Consumer Confidence Index in April More regional activity data from US - Richmond Index Interest...
Main indices in Asia Pacific started the day in mixed moods. Stocks opened higher in Japan amid optimism about corporate earnings,...
Macro Wall Street major indexes decline after weak regional activity reported by the FED Dallas and FED Chicago, which means that the US economy...
Walt Disney Co (DIS.US) in February announced a series of organizational changes and cost-cutting plans. Disney stated that it will lay off 7,000 workers...
Shortly after the publication of the Dallas Fed index for April (which we wrote about at 16:40), retreat in the main US indexes and European index contracts...
Dallas Regional Activity for April Actual: -23.4 versus -12 expected and -15.7 previously The Dallas index has fallen more than expected...
Wall Street opens slightly lower Regional activity in US is shrinking Goldman Sachs express its favorable outlook to energy companies Bed Bath...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) results beat analysts' expectations The company's shares gain before the US market open Results driven...
Platinum Platinum climbed to the highest level since February 2022 (based on closing prices) last week after breaking above $1,100 per ounce area. This...
Cryptocurrencies are recording a weaker opening to the week, with bitcoin struggling to hold on to the key $27,000 level. Weakness in the largest cryptocurrency...
Old Continent erases early day declines IFO data in line with expectations Borussia Dortmund gains on the wave of taking...
