BREAKING: DE30 plunges after mixed PMIs
Flash PMI indices for April from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. French reading was mixed - services...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
European indices open slightly lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Earnings from Procter & Gamble and Schlumberger European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.60%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower and Nasdaq...
US indices are trading slightly lower today with major Wall Street benchmarks being down 0.1-0.2% at press time. Declines were much deeper at the...
PALLADIUM is the worst performing precious metal today, dropping around 2.5% at press time and moving further away from a recent 2-month high. Palladium...
Share price of Tesla (TSLA.US) is under pressure today following release of a lackluster earnings report for Q1 2023. Company reported an over-20% drop...
Oil prices are pulling back and are one their way to close the bullish price gap that was triggered by unexpected OPEC+ decision to cut output. Taking...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 69 billion...
US major indices falls, US.500 declines 0.6% US regional activity weakening Jobless Claims higher than expected Tesla declines...
US existing home sales data for March was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a drop from 4.58 million in February to 4.5 million...
Jobless claims: 245k vs 240k expected (239k previously) Jobless Claims data came slightly higher than expected by analysts. The labor market...
German PPI inflation surprises with low reading Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) plans to cut staff and deplete the number of board members Today's...
The German leading index is coming under increasing pressure. W1 chart The DAX future / DE30 is falling today, pulling back from the high for the...
American Express (AXP.US), a US financial services company specializing in payments cards and a Dow Jones member, reported earnings for Q1 2023 ahead of...
Key takeaways from the latest ECB meeting: A very large majority agreed to hike rates by 50 bps Bankers noted that credit had become more...
New York Fed chief John C. Williams commented on the US economy and monetary policy overnight Polish time. The USD reacted positively to the hawkish comments,...
Tesla's (TSLA.US) revenue and net profit down more than 20% year-over-year Tesla's Q1 2023 revenue and earnings were close to expectations,...
The New Zealand dollar has been one of the worst performing major currencies today. The sell-off was primarily caused by the inflation report, which showed...
Futures point to slightly lower opening of European cash session Philip Morris International, AT&T and Blackstone Inc earnings reports ECB...
