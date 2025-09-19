Daily summary: The dollar is back in the game
The biggest surprise today was the release of the NY Fed index, which came in at a positive 10.8 points against an expected reading of around -15 points...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Bloomberg reports, while analyzing data from the CFTC, that hedge funds have thrown themselves into buying the dollar. For the first time in over a year...
OIL.WTI is retreating by almost 2.5% today as a result of several factors. One is the US dollar, which has not been this strong for a long time as...
Bulls are losing momentum this session, while the euro against the dollar pulls back below the 1.10 level. 4 hours Time Frame EUR/USD The correction...
The EURUSD pair is recording dynamic declines today, with the US dollar strengthening in the broad FX market. The pair is currently losing close to 0.7% and...
Alphabet Inc. (Googl.US) stock price declines nearly 4% due to the concerns raised by the potential loss of revenue from Samsung. Googl.US price is currently...
Wall Steet slightly up early in today's session State Street loses 11% after release of quarterly results Google under pressure...
Today's NY Empire index reading, although it does not normally cause too much volatility in the market, today surprised the market with a reading clearly...
DE30 erases significant gains from early session Attention focuses on companies' Q1 2023 results Germany has stopped...
Bitcoin falls below $30,000 and makes the mood of the crypto market mixed at the opening of the week. On the other hand, however, the declines may prove...
US natural gas prices finished last week's trading higher for the first time after 5 weeks of declines. It should be noted that the entirety of last...
Big US banks launched Q1 2023 Wall Street earnings season last week. First reports from major banks turned out to be mostly better-than-expected but accompanying...
Indices from Asia-Pacific gained during the first trading session of a new week. Chinese indices were top-performers with CHNComp gaining over 3% and CH50cash...
New week on the global financial markets began in upbeat moods with indices from Asia-Pacific, especially China, trading higher today. European futures...
European indices open new week higher Second-tier data from Europe and US Speeches from BoE, ECB and Fed members European...
Indices from Wall Street finished Friday's trading lower after Fed Waller noted that progress on inflation has been slow so far and that Fed...
US stocks and bonds dipped on Friday due to concerns about inflation and the possibility of two more interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve...
Boeing (BA.US) is down more than 6% and trading at $200.50 per share as the plane manufacturer informed the public about tail-fitting flaw in popular single-aisle...
3 markets to watch Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2023 was launched this week with reports from big US banks. Earnings stream will get more diverse...
