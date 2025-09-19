US OPEN: Wall Street bulls fading!
University of Michigan inflation expectations jump Retail Sales MoM change by -1% Wall Street bulls fading Cryptocurrency exposed stocks gain...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The University of Michigan consumer Index: Actual: 63.5 versus 62.2 forecasted and 62 previous value 1 year inflation outlook 4.6% versus 3.6%...
The United States' largest banks JP Morgan&Chase (JPM.US), Wells Fargo (WFC.US) and Citigroup (C.US) reported Q1 financial results that beat Wall...
US, Industrial Production for March. Actual: +0.4% MoM. Expected: 0.2% MoM. Previous: 0.0% MoM HIgher than expected...
Earlier, before the start of the Wall Street session and before the release of retail sales data, Bostic spoke on interest rates. In his opinion, interest...
US, retail sales for March. Headline. Actual: -1% MoM. Expected: -0.4% MoM. Previous: -0.4% MoM Ex-auto. Actual: ...
DAX tries to break through recent peaks US bank results support markets in Europe Covestro surprises with good results This...
Previous week saw release of solid data from the US jobs market while earlier this week investors were offered softer-than-expected data on US CPI and...
The U.S. dollar index is trying to halt the leading bearish trend, although JPMorgan Bank indicated that there is a deterioration in the "weighted...
BlackRock (BLK.US) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH.US), an insurance and healthcare company, showed results for Q1. Although the results - especially BlackRock's...
Elon Musk has told Morgan Stanley analysts that he wants to make Twitter the world's largest financial institution. Although the process is a long...
Cryptocurrencies are on the move in recent days. Softer inflation readings from the United States triggered a slump in USD and supported riskier assets,...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Yesterday, Amazon (AMZN.US) shares gained nearly 5% as the company unveiled a GPT-competing AI technology called 'Bedrock'. If today's bank...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales report for March in the spotlight JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup to report...
Wall Street indices rallied over 1% yesterday and USD sank as soft PPI reading boosted hopes that end of high inflation is near S&P...
The dollar in retreat after better-than-expected PPI inflation data from the US US Dollar Index (USDIDX) felt to lowest level from April 2022, near...
Antipodean currencies are doing very well during Thursday's session. Both the New Zealand and Australian dollars are strengthening against the US dollar....
The New Zealand dollar is the best performing currency in the G10 today. This is mainly due to the weakness of the USD, which discounted following the...
