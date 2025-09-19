👀 US100 near 13,000 pts ahead of FOMC minutes
Softer-than-expected US CPI print, released earlier today, triggered a volatility jump on USD and equity markets. However, there is one more potential...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Official US report on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. API estimates released yesterday pointed to an unexpected 0.38 million barrel...
EURUSD is on the rise today with the main currency pair testing the 1.10 area. Upward move on the pair today is driven primarily by US CPI data for March...
The Bank of Canada did not change interest rates as widely expected. Current interest rate remains at 4.50%. This is the second meeting during which interest...
Wall Street open higher after soft US CPI reading Headline US inflation drops below core gauge for the first time since late-2020 American Airlines...
The US CPI report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a steep deceleration in headline price growth as well as slight...
DAX tries to maintain upward momentum Investor attention focuses on CPI inflation reading from the US Mercedes and Volvo results...
Release of the US CPI data for March will likely be a key for the next FOMC rate decision. Should inflation drop significantly and the Fed notes an improvement...
Today, investors' attention turns primarily to the US CPI inflation report, which, along with the labor market data we have learned, will be a major...
Futures based on indexes from the Old Continent point to a slightly lower opening of today's trading session in Europe. Investors are looking uncertainly...
Indices on Wall Street ended yesterday's session in mixed sentiment. Investor sentiment was weighed down primarily by uncertainty over the US CPI inflation...
Tuesday's session on European markets saw rises in indices from the Old Continent. The DAX gained more than 0.37%, and France's CAC40 gained nearly...
Bitcoin's breakout above the psychological barrier of $30,000 has sparked a powerful rally in the shares of listed companies with significant exposure...
The Solana is gaining 12% today, thanks to Thursday's scheduled launch of the Saga phone, running Android powered by Solana's blockchain....
US Dollar weakened after International Monetary Fund's (IMF) global economy outlook report, and the current US situation at the Washington summit...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods ahead tommorows CPI data and FOMC release US500 is trading sideways above 4100...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) trade around 2.5% higher today. NATGAS has already jumped more than 10% off the Thursday low. New set of weather forecasts...
