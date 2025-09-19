DE30: Stock markets in Europe gain at the start of the week
European indices gain at start of weekly session HelloFresh shares gain after JP Morgan rating China inflation reading surprises...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Beginning of a new week is very positive for sugar bulls. SUGAR is trading 2% higher today and managed to break above the $24.06 per pound level, marking...
The World Bank and International Monetary Fund conference, which began yesterday, may bring more clues for financial markets. According to sources from...
PayPal (PYPL.US) is at an interesting time in technology. It continues to achieve margin expansion despite a difficult macroeconomic environment and its...
Wall Street earnings season begins this week JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup report Q1 results this Friday Dallas Fed survey shows deterioration...
European stock market indices launched the first cash trading session after Easter break higher. Blue chips indices from Western Europe trade 0.5-1.0%...
European indices open higher Second-tier data from Eurozone Bitcoin jumps above $30,000 European indices launched today's...
Sentiment towards cryptocurrencies following Easter holidays is positive with major coins as well as smaller altcoins trading higher. Bitcoin is drawing...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.3% higher and Russell 2000 rallied 1%. Nasdaq...
Global growth is set to slow to 2% this year, while US growth is expected to slow to 1.2% vs. 2.1% last year, according to World Bank forecasts The...
The probability of an interest rate hike by the Fed in May increases after Friday's good data from the US labor market The key data for the markets...
The dollar gained over 0.3% today and EURUSD fell below 1.0900 and tested a vicinity of 1.0850. The dollar is finally higher after Friday's good data...
Oil prices are stabilizing after the big price jump last week in response to OPEC+ decided to further cut production. The volatility decreased significantly...
The Kuroda era is finally ended and Ueada takes a steer of the Bank of Japan. Today we have the first public press conference of the new BoJ's boss...
Gold is lower by about 0.6% from the perspective of the first session of the week. It is the first trading day for gold after the release of NFP jobs data...
Easter Monday is a day off in most European countries. The US market is operating normally today The market reassesses the US labor market data from...
The first market session after the release of US jobs data is mixed as investors are wondering about the future policy path from the Fed. It looks like...
Non-farm payrolls was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The newest reading: 236k rise in employment compared to 240k expected and 311k in the previous...
Investors that will be returning to the markets after Easter holidays and will face a number of top-tier market events in the week ahead. Rate decision...
