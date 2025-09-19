Will Ethereum drop accelerate after Shapella upgrade?
Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market remains mixed, with major projects moving in a sideways trend. Investors are concerned that Ethereum's correction...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US NFP report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The report is always closely watched but this time it drew even more attention as it came after...
Despite a poor session in the regulated markets, today's FX session brings marked weakness in the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone. This phenomenon...
Majority of stock markets in Europe are shut today in observance of the Good Friday holiday. There will be no cash trading session on Wall Street today...
Cryptocurrencies may be on watch today as well as on Monday. Not because there are some big-time events scheduled which could impact prices of digital...
US index futures trade flat NFP report shines in otherwise empty calendar Changes to trading hours due to holiday The final...
Wall Street finished yesterday's trading higher as market odds for Fed rate hike in May dropped following another streak of disappointing data...
Wall Street indices are trading higher after recovering from early losses as continued streak of worse-than-expected jobs data from the United States...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today, trading around 15% lower on the day. Company reported earnings for the first quarter...
Investors were offered some interesting data today, especially from the United States. US jobs data showed even more worrying signs, suggesting that the...
Energy Information Administration (EIA) released data on the change in US natural gas inventories. Report was expected to show a 20 billion cubic feet...
Wall Street opens Thursday session lower Higher-than-expected jobless claims data deteriorates sentiment AMC Entertainment climbs...
Cryptocurrencies are retreating from recent record highs as the sell-off on the Nasdaq gains strength and concerns around a slowing US economy have increased....
13:30 (PM BST) - USA, Weekly Jobless Claims New release: 228 000 Forecast: 200 000 Previous: 198 000 (and 246 000 after revision) US...
The Canadian jobs report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report release was brought a day forward as Canada will be observing Good Friday...
European indices gain slightly after yesterday's wave of sell-offs DAX tries to defend support zone breached yesterday Good industrial...
The German leading index is recovering slightly today. W1 chart The DAX future / DE30 is trading slightly in the red for the week. A new breakout...
In recent days, the European Central Bank and analysts at Bank of America, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have indicated that the commercial real estate...
