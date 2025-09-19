Chart of the day - Dogecoin (04.04.2023)
Dogecoin saw massive moves yesterday in the evening, with the coin rallying around 30% in less than 2 hours. While other cryptocurrencies also saw some...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European indices set to open slightly lower US factory orders data for February, durable goods orders revision Speeches from Fed,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Dow Jones moved 0.98% higher, Nasdaq dropped 0.27% and Russell 2000...
OPEC+'s surprising decision to cut production has lifted oil prices. OIL.WTI quotations jumped above the $81 level. Germany's DAX tested Friday's...
The company's shares are starting the new week in a depressed mood. All because of the escalating specter of bankruptcy for the company, which is begging...
The EURUSD pair gained briefly after comments from the ECB's Holzmann, who commented that a 50 basis point hike is still possible in May. Holzmann...
Wall Street gains at start of new week PMI data in focus for investors Energy companies up sharply after OPEC+ production cut The...
2:45 pm BST - US, manufacturing PMI for March (final). Actual: 49.2. First release: 49.3 3:00 pm BST - US, ISM manufacturing index for March. Actual:...
As recently as two weeks ago the world was enjoying extremely low oil prices (for today's standards). Brent price dropped to $70 per barrel and was...
Mixed start to the week on markets in Europe Morgan Stanley boosts sentiment around Siemens Energy shares Investor attention...
Bitcoin has had a great first quarter of the year, in which it increased its valuation by more than 70%. In doing so, it beat the returns of almost all...
Revisions of European manufacturing PMI indices for March were released this morning. Spanish reading showed quite noticeable beat but releases from other...
OPEC+ members announced massive voluntary oil output cuts over the weekend, triggering a spike in oil prices at the beginning of new week's trade....
Today we are going to analyze the EUR/USD for a longer period of time, in order to get a broader view of the major currency pair. Over the last few...
European markets set to open slightly lower Oil surges after surprise OPEC output cut ISM manufacturing and final PMIs in the calendar Futures...
Oil launched new week's trading with a big bullish price gap after OPEC countries announced voluntarily output cuts over the weekend OPEC...
Inflation PCE in the U.S. fell slightly more sharply than expected to 5,0% with 5,1% expected level and 5,4% previosly. The lower inflation confirms...
Today ends not only the month, but also the entire quarter. It seems that we may be ending the downward phase on Wall Street, given the more than 20% rebound...
IonQ (IONQ.US) is a company that develops software and hardware for quantum computing. The company develops the Ion quantum computer and programs for generating...
