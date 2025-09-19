US OPEN: Macro readings and strong Europe boosted bulls on Wall Street
Wall Street opens todays trading session higher Better sentiment is boosted by readings of falling inflation in Europe and a rise in indexes...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
One of the main beneficiaries of SVB's bankruptcy. First Citizens BancShares, (FCNCA.US) has acquired part of Silicon Valley Bank from the FDIC....
German flash CPI inflation report was released today at 1:00 pm BST and was expected to show a big slowdown from February. Indeed the inflation slowed...
Europe extends yesterday's rallies Investor attention focused on German inflation reading SMA Solar raises forecasts for 2023 Thursday's...
The German leading index is heading purposefully towards the high for the year. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is up 1% today, significantly extending its...
Natural gas prices jumped around 3 hours ahead of EIA gas storage report release. The jump comes after news on Freeport export terminal. It is said that...
Equity markets in Europe are enjoying another day of strong gains. Major blue chips indices from Europe trading over 1% higher at press time. The biggest...
Thursday's session on European markets brings dynamic rallies for the shares of global company H&M (HMB.SE), which published surprising financial...
EURUSD will be on watch throughout the day today. This is thanks to releases of inflation data from Europe. Flash CPI reading for March from Spain was...
Flash CPI report from Spain for March was released at 8:00 am BST today. Report was expected to show a huge year-over-year deceleration, from 6.0 to 3.8%...
European indices set to open higher CPI readings for March from Spain and Germany US Q4 GDP revision, jobless claims Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with all major Wall Street indices adding 1% or more. S&P 500 gained 1.42%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices ended the midweek session with gains, with the DAX and CAC40 up 1.23% and 1.39%, respectively. Sentiment was fueled by gains during...
US semiconductor giant Intel (INTC.US) has indicated that its first semiconductor for the data center industry focused on energy efficiency, Sierra Forest,...
Shares of 3D printing company Stratasys (SSYS.US) are gaining nearly 12% as Nano Dimension has raised its takeover offer to $19.55 per share. A previous...
Albemarle (ALB.US) is the largest global lithium producer. The company's efforts are now focused on the acquisition of Liontown, an Australian mining...
US100 futures are gaining, as a higher opening in Asia and euphoria on Alibaba shares have improved sentiment around the technology sector. Analysts...
3:30 pm BST - US, DOE report on US oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: -7.48 mb. Expected: +0.2 mb (API: -6.08 mb) Gasoline...
Wall Street gains at the start of the session Sentiment supported by strong performance of European and Asian stock markets Index...
