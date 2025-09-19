Chart of the day - OIL.WTI (28.03.2023)
Oil is catching a bid this week. Crude prices rallied yesterday with WTI jumping around 5%. The move is being continued this morning, although the scale...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European markets set for higher opening CB consumer confidence index, API report on oil stocks Speeches from ECB and BoE heads Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher with tech shares lagging behind. S&P 500 gained 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.60% higher...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX0 up 1.14% led by autos and healthcare stocks. Deutsche Bank stock rose over 6% amid...
Crude oil is gaining strongly around 4% during today's session, depending on the benchmark, thanks to a significant improvement in market sentiment....
First Republic (FRC.US) and shares of other regional US banks rebounded further away from recent lows after Bloomberg reported that US authorities...
US regulator CFTC is suing cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao due to issues related to violation of trading rules and derivatives....
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US authorities consider additional aid for banking sector First Citizens (FCNCA.US)...
The beginning of the final week of March looks much compared to the end of the previous one, when the cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt against...
First Citizens (FCNCA.US) stock skyrocketed in premarket after the bank holding company said it will buy a large part of assets of failed lender Silicon...
Bullish week opening in Europe Deutsche Bank drags other banks up Jefferies raises forecasts for Salzgitter and HeidelbergCement The...
EURUSD is struggling to find a direction at the beginning of a new week. The main currency pair is trading little changed on the day even in spite of a...
The shares of Swiss company Novartis (NOVN.CH) are gaining more than 5 per cent early in today's session on the back of successful clinical trials...
German Ifo Institutes released a new set of business climate indices for March today at 9:00 am BST. Data turned out to be much better than expected. Headline...
European indices gain at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests 15,300 pts area German Ifo index for March in the calendar European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading mixed - Nikkei traded 0.4% higher, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% higher, Kospi dropped 0.2%...
The major indexes on Wall Street erased some of the morning's losses despite weak opening sentiment. The S&P500 gained 0.3%, the Nasdaq traded...
