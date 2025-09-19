Virgin Orbit gains 47% with additional venture capital funding 📈
Shares of Virgin Orbit (VORB.US), the company in British billionaire Richard Branson's empire dedicated to launching smaller satellites into space,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Shares of Virgin Orbit (VORB.US), the company in British billionaire Richard Branson's empire dedicated to launching smaller satellites into space,...
Concerns about the condition of the banking sector and the looming specter of a global recession have caused huge sell-offs in global stock markets. The...
Following comments by Raphael Bostic, head of the Atlanta Fed, whose view is that a US recession scenario is unlikely and the banking sector is strong,...
Indices started today's session with declines First Republic Bank (FRC.US) shares and financial sector companies are losing ground Fanni Mae...
US S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI Mar P: 49.3 (exp 47.0; prev 47.3) - US S&P Global US Services PMI Mar P: 53.8 (exp 50.3; prev 50.6) -...
End of week puts pressure on Old Continent Deutsche Bank in the shadow of the crisis Investors seek refuge in the bond market The...
US, Durable goods orders for February. Actual: -1.0% m/m. Expected: 0.2% m/m. Previous: -4.5% m/m - Durable Ex Transportation Feb P: 0.0% (exp 0.2%;...
The largest cryptocurrency has fallen below $28,000 on a wave of general risk asset aversion on exchanges and news from the Binance exchange. Ethereum...
The risk of escalating banking sector problems put downward pressure on European indices today. Investors had hoped that the risk would stabilize with...
The start of the European session brought increased volatility on the EUR pairs, linked to, among other things, the release of PMIs, as well as recurring...
Deutsche Bank shares are losing more than 10% at the start of this week's final trading session amid general risk aversion at the end of the week,...
France, PMI indices for March. Manufacturing. Actual: 47.7. Expected: 48; Previous: 47.4 Services. Actual: 55.5. Expected:...
Futures point to lower open in Europe Attention focused on PMI readings from the US, Europe and the UK Good morning. Futures are...
GBPUSD pair gains on wave of very strong UK retail sales data. UK Retail Sales (M/M) February: 1.2% (forecast 0.2%; previously 0.9%) -...
Good morning. Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in a relatively positive mood, with the major stock market benchmarks finishing higher. Nevertheless,...
The major indices on Wall Street erased early gains. The S&P500 was on a slight losing streak due to the sizable weighting of the financial sector....
The dynamic declines on Wall Street initiated during the latter part of today's session were abruptly reversed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen,...
Sentiment in the US stock market is deteriorating due to the still precarious situation of the banking sector. Despite reassuring comments from regulators...
Investors' attention during today's session was undoubtedly captured by the dynamic sell-off in the shares of Block Inc (SQ.US), the company founded...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม